Home / Cricket / ‘Show discipline and focus on his cricket’: Pakistan cricket coach Misbah on Umar Akmal

‘Show discipline and focus on his cricket’: Pakistan cricket coach Misbah on Umar Akmal

Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February.

cricket Updated: Mar 31, 2020 20:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Karachi
Umar Akmal and Misbah-ul-Haq.
Umar Akmal and Misbah-ul-Haq.(AP)
         

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career.

Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February.

The Pakistan Cricket Board charged him under their anti-corruption code. His 14-day deadline to reply ends later Tuesday.

Head coach Misbah said Umar has to decide his own fate.

“You and I can’t do anything,” Misbah told media.

“Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket.

“He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this... He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment.”

Umar started his career with a bang, scoring a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009, but frequent disciplinary problems cost him a place on the national side.

He was also charged and arrested after a scuffle with a traffic warden in 2014.

Three years later he was sent back from England for being unfit.

