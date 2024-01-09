close_game
Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy game against Andhra

Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy game against Andhra

PTI
Jan 09, 2024

Iyer has replaced middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, who will join the India A team for the series against England A in Ahmedabad.

India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday added to the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra to be played here from January 12-15.

India's Shreyas Iyer would be looking to regain form and bolster preparations for the Tests against England beginning January 25.
India's Shreyas Iyer would be looking to regain form and bolster preparations for the Tests against England beginning January 25.(PTI)

Having struggled with the bat largely during India’s two-match Test series in South Africa in challenging conditions, the right-handed batter would be looking to regain form and bolster preparations for the Tests against England beginning January 25.



However, Mumbai will be without the services of all-rounder Shivam Dube who has been summoned to the national team for the upcoming three-match series starting against Afghanistan beginning on January 11.

The 41-time winners in the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, are coming off an outright win against Bihar in Patna.

Mumbai bagged seven points after they crushed Bihar by a margin of an innings and 51 runs with their fast bowlers ruling the roost.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza.

