Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins exchange fiery notes ahead of mega IPL 2024 final: '...and by best, I mean ours'

The stage is set for the mega IPL 2024 finale between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two powerhouses look to add another trophy to their cabinet. KKR have won the title twice in the past - 2012 and 2014, while Sunrisers won their lone title in 2016 under David Warner's leadership. The two teams played dominant cricket throughout the league stage and finished in the top two spots however, KKR will hold an edge over SRH as they beat Pat Cummins' men twice this season. However, the final will pose a different challenge for both sides, as they will be under added pressure to achieve the ultimate glory. Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match.(PTI)

Shreyas Iyer displayed a calm demeanour while leading the side and made some brave moves in the bowling changes and field placements to help his team finish at the top of the league stage. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir's return to the camp as a mentor has also instilled confidence in the players, as the tactical decision to promote Sunil Narine as opener has worked wonders for them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ahead of the mega final, Iyer sent a note to his counterpart and said that may the best team win while asserting they are the best this season.

"Dear Pat! today, I thought it might be fun to drop you a little note. First off, let me just say you've done an amazing job leading the Orange Army this season. This season we have given you a tough time. Let me remind you, you faced the same opponent at a different venue. But today you will be against colours that will be familiar to you purple and gold. Here's to a thrilling final. May the best team win, and by best, I mean ours," Iyer said in his address to Cummins.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir offered blank cheque by Shah Rukh Khan to be with KKR for 10 years but India coach role appealing: Report

On the other hand, Cummins will look to emulate his countryman David Warner who led SRH to the IPL title in 2016 but KKR have posed a tough challenge in front of them twice this season and it will be the third time they will be up against each other.

Despite getting beaten twice to KKR, Cummins is high on confidence and said Orange Army has saved their best for the last.

"Hey Shreyas, thanks for the little note. Kind of you. Indeed. You two have led by example in a lot of swag, but I can't help but think about our stellar win at this very ground. I hope the KKR boys know what to expect. Come Sunday, you might say you've given us a tough time this season, but let me assure you the Orange Army has saved the best for last," Cummins told Iyer.