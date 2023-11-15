close_game
Shreyas Iyer breaks Gilchrist's record, joins Rohit and Dravid in elite club with brilliant 105 vs NZ at WC semi-finals

Shreyas Iyer breaks Gilchrist's record, joins Rohit and Dravid in elite club with brilliant 105 vs NZ at WC semi-finals

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2023 07:01 PM IST

Just like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer also smashed a plethora of records with his sublime century against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals.

Joining forces with an on-song Virat Kohli in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023, Shreyas Iyer played a scintillating knock as Rohit Sharma and Co. posted a gigantic total of 397-4 against New Zealand. In the lead-up to the mouthwatering semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, premier batter Iyer was hailed as the backbone of the Indian middle order by head coach Rahul Dravid.

Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium(PTI)

On Wednesday, Iyer lived up to expectations by playing a blinder of a knock against Kane Williamson and Co. in the rematch of the World Cup 2019 semi-final at the famous Wankhede Stadium. Overcoming his short-ball struggles in the 2023 World Cup, Iyer played a perfect second fiddle to Kohli, who surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar by registering a record-breaking 50th One Day International (ODI) century.

Iyer breaks Gilchrist's record

In a match where Kohli smashed a plethora of records, middle-order batter Iyer showcased his consistency by playing another crucial knock at the ODI World Cup. Superstar Iyer completed his hundred in 67 balls. The India batter surpassed Australia's Adam Gilchrist by smashing the fastest century in a knockout game at the World Cup. The legendary Australian batter scored a match-winning century off 72 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup final.

Joins Dravid and Rohit in elite club

India’s Iyer also joined batting icons Rohit Sharma and Dravid in an elite club. Only Iyer, Dravid and Rohit have registered consecutive centuries at the World Cup for India. Rohit achieved the feat in 2019 when he scored three consecutive at the World Cup. Former India skipper Dravid slammed back-to-back centuries in the 1999 edition of the ICC event.

Surpasses Ganguly and Yuvraj

Iyer also eclipsed Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh by hitting eight sixes in his brilliant knock - the most by any Indian batter in a single World Cup innings. Ganguly and Yuvraj both fired seven sixes each in their entertaining knocks for India. Iyer had also smoked six sixes against Sri Lanka earlier at the ODI World Cup 2023.

