Shreyas Iyer compared to 'Rolls Royce' that is yet to reach top speed after sizzling show: 'Stayed in 3rd gear'

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting was all praise for his skipper Shreyas Iyer and called him 'Rolls-Royce' after he scored another unbeaten half-century to help his team win the second match in a row. The stylish batter has been leading his new franchise from the front and has scored 149 runs in two matches at a sensational strike rate of 206.94, and he has not been dismissed so far. In the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer didn't take much risk and still managed to strike at 173.33 in his 30-ball 52 as his innings was embellished with 3 fours and 4 sixes, including one to reach his fifty. The Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting combo has been working well for Punjab Kings so far.(HT_PRINT)

His presence in the middle brought calmness to the chase as young batters Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera played fearless shots from the other end to make it a cakewalk for Punjab.

Ponting, who took over Punjab's coaching duties this year, praised Iyer for steering the ship home. He said that the Rolls-Royce stayed in third gear, which was the need of the hour.

“Skipper (Iyer) did it easy again. Rolls-Royce just stayed in third gear for most of the day. Didn't have to go any harder than that. Just steers the ship home. You haven't got an average yet," Ponting said in a video posted by Punjab Kings on X.

Meanwhile, it was opener Prabhsimran Singh who set the stage for a successful chase with his marvellous 69-run knockoff of 34 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries and three maximums at an incredible strike rate of 202.94.

'Prabhsimran have learned a lot…': Ponting

Ponting also lauded the opening batter for learning from his mistakes in the last week and put up a impactful performance with the bat in crucial win for his side.

“Prabhsimran, I think you have learned a lot about yourself this week as well. I think you've proved to everyone just what a class act you are. We talk about players making an impact, right? You get an opportunity in a T20 game and it's all about making an impact on the game and on the contest when you can," he added.

With two wins in as many matches, Punjab are currently placed at the second spot on the table and will next face Rajasthan Royals in Chandigarh on Saturday.