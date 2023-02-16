Home / Cricket / No place for KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav as ex-India batter makes 2 big changes in playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia

No place for KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav as ex-India batter makes 2 big changes in playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia

cricket
Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:12 AM IST

The former Indian batter feels India should drop vice-captain KL Rahul from its playing XI for the 2nd Test against Australia. India will meet Australia at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fist bumps KL Rahul during Day one of the 1st Test match between India and Australia(ANI )
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fist bumps KL Rahul during Day one of the 1st Test match between India and Australia(ANI )
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With patience among KL Rahul's critics wearing thin, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes it's time for the vice-captain to make way for another superstar batter as India are eyeing a 2-0 lead over Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar at Delhi. After hammering Pat Cummins and Co. in the series opener, Rohit Sharma's men will meet the visitors in the 2nd Test of the four-match series at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Rahul, who made his return to the Indian side in the 1st Test, will be under the scanner as the vice-captain had a forgetful outing with the willow at Nagpur. The returning opener was dismissed for 20 off 71 balls and unfortunately for him, India didn't get the chance to bat again as the Ravindra Jadeja-inspired side wrapped up the series opener inside the first three days.

ALSO READ: ICC website makes India the No. 1 Test team, then reverses ranking in shocking U-turn as confusion reigns supreme

Sharing his playing XI for the upcoming 2nd Test match between India and Australia, former India opener Jaffer opted to drop vice-captain Rahul and middle-order Suryakumar Yadav. The ex-India batter backed Shreyas Iyer to make a return to the side after missing the series opener due to a back injury. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has also hinted that the star batter can ‘walk straight into the playing XI’ at Delhi.

In the absence of Iyer, top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar made his Test debut. Suryakumar was outfoxed by veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for 7 off 14 balls in his debut Test match for India at Nagpur. While Jaffer wants Iyer to replace Suryakumar, the former cricketer feels in-form Shubman Gill should open with skipper Rohit in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Vice-captain Rahul was preferred over Gill, who has slammed four centuries in his last seven international innings. Rahul only managed to score a half-century in 2022. The Indian vice-captain averaged 17.12 in eight innings last year. Indian opener Rahul has amassed 2624 runs in 46 Test matches for India. The 30-year-old has seven centuries and 13 fifties under his belt in red-ball cricket. The Indian vice-captain made his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2014.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kl rahul wasim jaffer india vs australia shreyas iyer + 2 more
kl rahul wasim jaffer india vs australia shreyas iyer + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out