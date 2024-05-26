Shreyas Iyer's ‘no-look’ coin flip grabs attention but Pat Cummins guesses it right in IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer grabbed attention for his unique way of flipping the coin for the toss during the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The KKR captain lost the toss to his counterpart Pat Cummins but his unique antic grabbed the attention of fans on social media. IPL 2024 final: Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins at the toss.(X Image)

Iyer led KKR to their fourth IPL final after a dominant show in league stage and then a clinical win over SRH in the qualifier 1 but the luck has not been in his favour this season when it comes to toss. In the last eight matches, KKR played they lost the toss in all of them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an attempt to change his luck a bit, Iyer tried a different way to flip the coin. He took a spin and flipped it which made it look a no-look toss. However, it didn't change his luck as Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first.

It was not the first time when Iyer tried something different at toss as in the initial stage he kissed the coin on a couple of occasion before flipping it.

Cummins said that the team wants to crack with the bat first as they have done well while defending the target.

"We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, played on a different wicket the other night. There was no dew on the other night's game, but when it does, it's very damaging. We've had now dew the other night, I don't feel there'll be any today, I want to crack with the bat first. We have a style that doesn't work always, but when it does work, it's very damaging. We have done well defending scores. Pretty much the same, Shahbaz comes in for Samad," Cummins said at the toss.

Meanwhile, in the qualifier 1, Cummins chose the same after winning the toss but the result didn't go in their favour.

Despite losing the toss, Iyer looked happy with the outcome as he was looking to bowl first.

"We would have bowled, we'll get a fair idea about how the pitch will play. It's red soil and we played our last game on a similar surface. We need to stay with the present, stick to the basics and execute all our plans. Every individual is taking responsibility, this is a big game, and we've plenty of people who're playing in a final for the first time, nervous, but this is also a good chance. We're going with the same team," Iyer said.