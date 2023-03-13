Home / Cricket / Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IND vs AUS 4th Test, BCCI shares update on India batter's recurring back injury amid BGT

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IND vs AUS 4th Test, BCCI shares update on India batter's recurring back injury amid BGT

cricket
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 10:14 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer didn't come out to bat for India during the first innings of the fourth and final Test of the bilateral series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India's Shreyas Iyer leaves the field after his dismissal (AP)
India's Shreyas Iyer leaves the field after his dismissal (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Team India has been dealt a huge blow in the lead-up to the final of the ICC World Test Championship as Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the ongoing 4th Test match between the hosts and Australia on Monday. Iyer, who had a fruitful season in the longest format last year, had missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a back injury. Iyer didn't come out to bat for India during the first innings of the fourth and final Test of the bilateral series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer will take no further part in the series decider between India and Australia at Ahmedabad. The apex cricket board has stated that a specialist opinion will be sought for the injured Indian batter. "Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," the BCCI mentioned in a previous medical update.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shreyas iyer india vs australia
shreyas iyer india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out