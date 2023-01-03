Shreyas Iyer's eye-catchy comment on BCCI's Suryakumar Yadav Instagram video before India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

Since making his India debut in March 2021, Suryakumar Yadav will get to play his first international match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - his home ground - close to two years later. The series opening T20I on Tuesday is special for Suryakumar Yadav for more reasons than one. It will also mark his official entry into India's leadership group. The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be SKY's first match as the vice-captain of the senior Indian team. He was elevated to the role after Rohit Sharma's slow recovery from a thumb injury made the selectors name Hardik Pandya as the captain for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar, arguably the current best T20I batter not only in India but also in the world, enjoyed a good practice session on the eve of the first T20I in Wankhede. BCCI posted a short video of Suryakumar mixing caution with aggression while batting in the nets. "A new year. A new start. A new Vice-captain - Suryakumar Yadav - for the Sri Lanka T20I series. TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai," BCCI captioned the video.

Shreyas Iyer, another talented right-handed batter who has made head turns with his consistency in ODIs, reacted to Suryakumar's video on Instagram. Iyer used a couple of fire emojis to depict his emotions. Interestingly, it was Suryakumar Yadav who pushed Iyer away from the T20I side.

Shreyas Iyer's comment on Suryakumar Yadav's vidoe

Surya recently expressed his intention to play Test cricket, saying he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket for the country. He is also among very few current India players who have played a Ranji Trophy game this season. The Mumbai batter scored an entertaining 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji game in nearly three years, in December last year.

Pandya said Suryakumar has a knack to alter the complexion of the game and that he is the "most important player" for the team management.

"I have said in the past for Surya that he played international cricket late. I was always keen from 2020 for him to be a part of the Indian team. But, unfortunately, he was not. So, God gave him what he did not get in the past. He played late but, yes, he got exactly what he would have got earlier as well," Pandya said."I can only wish all the best and I hope he continues the run for the Indian team and flourishes more in life and scores more runs. For me and my side, Surya has been fantastic," said Pandya during a press conference on Monday.

