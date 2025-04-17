Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar told of ‘mandatory’ rule after IPL 2025 in MCA’s warning; big decision taken on Rohit Sharma

India players will turn their focus on the tour of England in June, comprising five Test matches, which will kickstart the 2025/27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, after the end of the ongoing IPL 2025. However, for those Mumbai-based cricketers who are not making the cut to the red-ball squad, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has already issued a directive about the upcoming T20 Mumbai league. MCA made participation in Mumba T20 league 'mandatory' for all

According to a report in the Indian Express, the MCA has made it "mandatory" for all Indian players away from national duty to participate in the T20 competition. The report confirmed that Indian players, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur, have all been informed about MCA's decision and have expressed their willingness to be part of the league.

"All Mumbai's Indian players have been informed that they have to play the T20 Mumbai League, which will begin after the IPL. It's mandatory, unless those, who have India commitment or injury issues they can skip,' an MCA official informed.

These Indian players have also been promised INR 15 lakhs to make an appearance in addition to their auction fees. The source added, "Indian players will be paid 15 lakh separately by the association as a participation fee, plus they will earn separately from the auction fees. We are working on the base price and other details. "

The league will be played between May 26 and June 5, right after the end of the ongoing IPL season, and will feature eight teams.

MCA's big decision on Rohit Sharma

In another grand gesture for the India captain, who led the nation to back-to-back ICC titles in the last one year, MCA decided to make Rohit their 'Face of the League'.

Earlier this week, the MCA approved the proposal to name one of their stands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after the 37-year-old. The decision was taken during Tuesday's Association's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The board also confirmed that two other stands at the venue will be named in honour of former BCCI president Sharad Pawar and batting great Ajit Wadekar.