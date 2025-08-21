Shreyas Iyer's father livid with BCCI after his son ignored for Asia Cup 2025: 'Let me tell you; he will just say...'

The controversy surrounding Shreyas Iyer’s omission from India's Asia Cup squad, announced on Tuesday, refuses to die down. Not only did Iyer not feature in the squad of 15, but his absence from the reserves list also infuriated fans and former cricketers alike. While fans were critical of the decision made by the BCCI, the meltdown of India's former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, when he indirectly accused Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI chairman of selectors, escalated the debate to a new level. Nayar questioned the decision and asked if Iyer is indeed that good, how could he not have been among the five standby players? How long will Shreyas Iyer have to wait?(AFP)

While Shreyas has yet to officially discuss it or issue a public reaction/statement, his father, Santosh, did not mince words. Iyer Senior's statements reflected frustration, and rightly so, given the kind of form his son has been in. Sure enough, Iyer wasn't even part of India's previous T20I squad – the three matches against England earlier this year in February. In fact, Iyer last played a T20I for India back in December of 2023 against Australia, but a lot has changed since.

"I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to now Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024, and led PBKS to the final this year. I am not saying make him the captain, but at least select him in the team," he told The Times of India.

When asked about Iyer's omission, Agarkar was very clear in his thought process. Where do they fit Shreyas? The Indian T20 batting order is stacked, and if a player like Sanju Samson, who scored three centuries last year, can find it tough to break into the Playing XI now that Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain, what chances does Iyer have?

Santosh Iyer isn't wrong, you know

Each and every point mentioned by Santosh Iyer exudes facts. To add to it, Iyer even led Mumbai to the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he again led from the front, scoring 345 runs from nine matches and finishing as the fourth-highest run getter of the tournament. Besides, the 604 runs he scored for the PBKS during their journey into the IPL 2025 final further cements his T20 batting calibre.

Earlier today, reports that Iyer is set to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain at the appropriate time were received with a lot of surprise. A player who currently isn't in India's scheme of things in either Tests or T20Is to take the baton from Rohit? Nonetheless, irrespective of what lies ahead for Shreyas in future, or how many more setbacks the 30-year-old has to endure, Santosh Iyer reiterated that nothing can shake his son's confidence.

"However, let me tell you that even if he’s left out of the Indian team, he doesn’t show dissent on his face. He’ll just say ‘It’s my luck. You can’t do anything now’. He’s always cool and calm. He doesn’t blame anybody. Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed," added Shreyas’ father.