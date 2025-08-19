India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: Ajit Agarkar to decide Shubman Gill's fate; names to be announced at…

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: The wait is over. It all comes down to this. Two weeks of speculations end, the mystery is unsolved as the BCCI's selection committee sits down to meet and select the final pool of players that will represent India in the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9 in the UAE. This sub-continental showpiece event gained a lot of attention, unwanted to be precise, ever since the schedule was announced. India is expected to play Pakistan, not once or twice, but potentially three times in the tournament, something that has divided fans and former cricketers. Just last month, India refused to play Pakistan twice due to what happened between the two nations earlier this year at Pahalgam, and while the move was lauded across the nation, the ACC staged an unscripted plot twist when India and Pakistan were placed in the same group. Whether the blockbuster clash will go ahead as planned remains to be seen, but before that, the big picture is about the 15 – or perhaps 17 – players that will represent the Indian team....Read More

Never has there been a more emphatic buzz for an Asia Cup squad selection than this time around. Last played in a T20 format in 2022, India had a very different-looking team. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were pretty much part of India's T20I set-up, while the bowling attack had Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of their primary pacers. A lot has changed. Two of them don’t play either T20I or Tests for India, while the other has completely disappeared from the scene. India's T20I set-up is a breath of fresh air, one that was long overdue. Hence, with all the competition that there is, who will make the cut and who won't, presents a rather intriguing picture.

The crux of the squad selection revolves around one man. Shubman Gill. India's Test captain. Until a year ago, if he had enjoyed a series quite like he did in England, Gill would have been an automatic pick and an absolute no-brainer. But such is the level of competition that Gill may struggle to find a place in India's eventual 15. With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma making India's opening pair in a dominating second half of 2024, and Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, Gill's T20I credentials don't warrant him a place in the line-up. Not too long ago, Gill was in contention to snatch India's T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, according to reports, of course. SKY was in a zone of uncertainty following his surgery, but the moment his availability was confirmed, Gill was left hanging.

The BCCI's selection panel, led by former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar, is facing a happy headache, having to pick a squad of 15 out of a pool of 30, all equally good and talented. For example, among Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar, not more than three spinners are going to make it. And to think that Yuzvendra Chahal is also knocking on the door. As for the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel's places are secured. Samson and Rishabh Pant have always been discussed whenever India's T20I wicketkeeping options are discussed. That debate is solved, at least for now, with Pant yet to recover from his foot fracture sustained in England. But this time, Jitesh Sharma is present to compete with Samson.

Jasprit Bumrah's return, which was reportedly confirmed about 48 hours ago, comes as a big boost. This means that Bumrah, Hardik, Axar and Surya will return for the first time in the same Indian T20I Playing XI since last year's T20 World Cup final. Bumrah hasn't played a T20I for India since the final against South Africa in Bridgetown. Hence, with the T20 World Cup around the corner, his coming to speed and getting back in rhythm after a long and gruelling England tour, amid the workload management concerns, will remain a crucial ingredient. But while Bumrah is set to start with the new ball, he is all set to be supported by Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and young Harshit Rana. Mohammed Shami, meanwhile, with all due respect, could well have played his final T20I for India.

The curtains are all set to come off, with all your questions answered. Soon.