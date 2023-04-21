Home / Cricket / Shreyas's all-round show in Victory CC triumph

Shreyas's all-round show in Victory CC triumph

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Apr 21, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Shreyas Khilare was in good form as Victory Cricket Club defeated Dashing Sports Club by 20 runs in the final of Under-12 MCA Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Trophy

Shreyas Khilare’s all-round show of 92 and 3/27 was the highlight of Victory Cricket Club’s 20-run victory against Dashing Sports Club in the final of the boys’ Under-12 MCA Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Trophy cricket tournament, played at the PJ Hindu Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive.

Victory Cricket Club defeated Dashing Sports Club in the final of boys’ Under-12 MCA Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Trophy cricket tournament.
Victory Cricket Club defeated Dashing Sports Club in the final of boys’ Under-12 MCA Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Trophy cricket tournament.

Choosing to bat, Victory CC, powered by Khilare's 101-ball innings and captain Harsh Kadam’s 67, amassed 182/3 in 35 overs. In response, the Dashing CC fell short by 20 runs as they were all out for 162 in 34.1 overs.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona Open semifinals

Former India cricketer and chairman of MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee, Lalchand Rajput, was the chief guest.

Brief scores: Victory CC 182/3 in 35 overs (Shreyas Khilare 92, Harsh Kadam 67) beat Dashing SC 162 in 34.1 overs (Arhaan Patel 43, Arjun Dadarkar 37; Shreyas Khilare 3/27).

MFA League: Air India down Teleperformance SC

Air India Youth scored once in each half to down Teleperformance SC 2-0 in a Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Results: First Div: Goregaon SC 2 (Roshan Kishore, Zakaria Shaikh) beat FC Mumbaikars 0.

Godrej & Boyce 1 (Sanket Kadam) beat BEST Sports & Arts Club 0; Super (Corporate) Div: Air India Youth 2 (Clarence D’Souza, Maan Soni) beat Teleperformance SC 0; Third Div: GKW Rangers Youth 1 (Bikash Hansdah) beat Black Panthers 0.

Feugo Tormento FC ‘B’ 1 (Ali Gheewala) beat Freunds FA 0.

Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey results: Girls’ U-14 (QF): Carmel of St Joseph 3 (Isha Pawar 2, Taleesa Vaz) beat SBOA SC 1 (Shrawani Wahalkar); Boys’ U-14 (QF): St. Stanislaus, Bandra 3 (Jordan Desmond 3) beat Our Lady of Egypt SC, Kalina 1 (Skeith D’Mello); Dr. Antonio DaSilva 5 (Aamod Ghade 2, Neel Bhalekar, Salman Khan, Amogh Gawde) beat Don Bosco, Matunga ‘B’ 1 (Sufian Mulla); Women (2nd round): Sports Authority of India White 9 (Himanshi Y 4, Abhilasha K, Abhilata AS, Aishwarya R, Sonali B, Monika M) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 0; Sea View SC 5 (Reshma Mahadik 2, Madhavi Patel 2, Payal Sawant) beat Sports Authority of India Blue 4 (Kushi G 2, Kavita P, Nilam P); Bhilai Steel Plant 2 (Manisha Dhawal 2) beat Mumbai Vets 1 (Wilma Kanan); Central Railway 5 (Preeti Dubey 2, Yogita Bora 2, Raju Ranwan) beat Warriors SC 0; Men (2nd round): Union Bank of India 6 (Aamid Khan 2, Advait Nachappa, Navin Kheratkal, Suraj Sahi, Bhim Batala) beat Don Bosco Academy 5 (Mario Fernandes, Kenan Pereira, Danroy Fonseca, Saurabh Mayekar, Neel Amin); CTC Red 4 (Taleb Shah, Harish S, Manpreet Singh, Devinder Walmiki) beat Ave Maria SC 2 (Anup Walmiki, Vikram Singh).

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cricket
cricket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out