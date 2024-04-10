Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record to script history with 3000 runs in IPL

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill registered his name in record books during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Shubman, the newly appointed Titans captain, completed 3000 runs in the cash-rich league. The talented batter led his team from the front in the tall 197-run chase against table-toppers Royals. He scored 72 runs off 44 balls, laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Shubman Gill completes 3000 runs in IPL.(PTI)

Shubman, who is the youngest captain in IPL this season, continued to register his name in the record books as this time he pipped his idol and international teammate Virat Kohli in a special tally. 24-year-old Shubman became the youngest batter to complete 3000 runs in IPL as he got the better of Kohli who held the title for several years by reaching the mark at the age of 26 years 186 days.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Youngest at time of 3000 IPL runs

24y 215 - Shubhman Gill*

26y 186d - Virat Kohli

26y 320d - Sanju Samson

27y 161d - Suresh Raina

27y 343d - Rohit Sharma

The 24-year-old who started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders, joined the Titans in 2022 and won the title in his first season. Meanwhile, he grabbed the Orange Cap last season but GT ended up as the runner-up, however, this is his first season as captain of an IPL franchise.

He took 94 innings to reach the 3000-run mark in IPL as he became the second quickest Indian after KL Rahul (80) to achieve it.

Fewest innings to 3000 IPL runs

75 - Chris Gayle

80 - KL Rahul

85 - Jos Buttler

94 - Shubman Gill*

94 - David Warner

94 - Faf du Plessis

Earlier, in the match, Shubman elected to bowl first as the toss was delayed by 25 minutes to drizzle. " Will bowl first. In case rain is in play, you want to chase things down," Gill said at the toss.

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson continued their red hot form in the IPL as their aggressive fifties pushed the home side to 196 for three on Wednesday. At 43 for two in the powerplay, Titans had it all under control before skipper Samson (68 not out off 38) and Parag (76 off 48) combined to snatch the momentum from the visitors. Royals smashed as many as 123 runs in the last 10 overs.