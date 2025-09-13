Shubman Gill’s contrasting batting styles for India and Gujarat Titans laid bare: 'Don't see this approach when he…'

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel explained what factors are helping Shubman Gill bat with greater freedom for the national team compared to his approach in the IPL with Gujarat Titans. Shubman, who leads GT in the IPL, takes his time to build his innings there before going all guns blazing. He usually plays the anchor role, but on his return to the T20I side, he showed aggressive signs right from the start in the Asia Cup clash against the UAE. Shubman Gill played with aggressive intent against the UAE.(AP)

The stylish batter scored an unbeaten 22 runs off 9 balls at a strike rate of 222.22 in a mere 58-run chase.

He opened the account with a drive for a boundary to make his intentions clear, and he also sealed the win for India inside the powerplay with another four.

Patel, the GT assistant coach, highlighted Gill’s fearless start against UAE, pointing out how the youngster attacked from the very first over with a four and a six. He contrasted this approach with Gill’s more cautious batting for Gujarat Titans, crediting India’s deep batting lineup for encouraging his aggressive intent.

"Shubman Gill went for a drive on the first ball, and then hit a four on the next ball after stepping out of the crease. He also hit a six in the same over. We don't see this approach when he plays for Gujarat Titans. He takes some time there, but here, India played with eight batters, and their approach is to play attacking cricket," Parthiv said on his YouTube channel.

Gill back as T20I vice-captain after stellar IPL

Meanwhile, Gill had an outstanding IPL 2025 season, amassing 650 runs from 15 outings at an average of 50 with a strike rate close to 156. Captaining GT, he struck six fifties with a top score of 93*, balancing stability with aggression. His 62 boundaries and 24 sixes reflected a sharper intent during the powerplay compared to previous editions. While a century eluded him, Gill’s consistency and attacking mindset stood out, making him one of the tournament’s most reliable performers and a crucial figure in Gujarat’s campaign.

The stellar IPL season has helped him regain his spot in the T20I team. He has been re-instated as vice-captain for the Asia Cup, where he was chosen as the first-choice opener over Sanju Samson.