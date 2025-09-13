Search Search
Saturday, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shubman Gill’s contrasting batting styles for India and Gujarat Titans laid bare: 'Don't see this approach when he…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 12:37 pm IST

The GT assistant coach highlighted Gill’s fearless start against UAE, pointing out how the youngster attacked from the very first over with a four and a six.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel explained what factors are helping Shubman Gill bat with greater freedom for the national team compared to his approach in the IPL with Gujarat Titans. Shubman, who leads GT in the IPL, takes his time to build his innings there before going all guns blazing. He usually plays the anchor role, but on his return to the T20I side, he showed aggressive signs right from the start in the Asia Cup clash against the UAE.

Shubman Gill played with aggressive intent against the UAE.(AP)
Shubman Gill played with aggressive intent against the UAE.(AP)

The stylish batter scored an unbeaten 22 runs off 9 balls at a strike rate of 222.22 in a mere 58-run chase.

He opened the account with a drive for a boundary to make his intentions clear, and he also sealed the win for India inside the powerplay with another four.

Patel, the GT assistant coach, highlighted Gill’s fearless start against UAE, pointing out how the youngster attacked from the very first over with a four and a six. He contrasted this approach with Gill’s more cautious batting for Gujarat Titans, crediting India’s deep batting lineup for encouraging his aggressive intent.

"Shubman Gill went for a drive on the first ball, and then hit a four on the next ball after stepping out of the crease. He also hit a six in the same over. We don't see this approach when he plays for Gujarat Titans. He takes some time there, but here, India played with eight batters, and their approach is to play attacking cricket," Parthiv said on his YouTube channel.

Gill back as T20I vice-captain after stellar IPL

Meanwhile, Gill had an outstanding IPL 2025 season, amassing 650 runs from 15 outings at an average of 50 with a strike rate close to 156. Captaining GT, he struck six fifties with a top score of 93*, balancing stability with aggression. His 62 boundaries and 24 sixes reflected a sharper intent during the powerplay compared to previous editions. While a century eluded him, Gill’s consistency and attacking mindset stood out, making him one of the tournament’s most reliable performers and a crucial figure in Gujarat’s campaign.

The stellar IPL season has helped him regain his spot in the T20I team. He has been re-instated as vice-captain for the Asia Cup, where he was chosen as the first-choice opener over Sanju Samson.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Oman Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Oman Live
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill’s contrasting batting styles for India and Gujarat Titans laid bare: 'Don't see this approach when he…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On