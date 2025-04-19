Shubman Gill fined INR 12 lakhs for maintaining slow over-rate in GT vs DC IPL 2025 showdown

GT skipper Shubman Gill has been after his side maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 fixture vs DC, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Gill was fined ₹12 lakhs as this was GT’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of IPL’s Code of Conduct, which is related to minimum over-rate offences. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill sets the field during a match.(PTI)

Chasing 204 runs, GT reached 204/3 in 19.2 overs, courtesy of Jos Buttler’s unbeaten knock of 97* runs off 54 balls. The Englishman also hammered 11 fours and four sixes and caused utter destruction. For DC, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each.

Initially, Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul saw GT restrict DC to 203/8 in 20 overs.

Having won by seven wickets, Player of the Match Jos Buttler said, “Really pleased with the two points. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, just wanted to try and take it deep, pick our moments to attack. We've built some nice partnerships along the way. It's hot, surprised how much fluid you need, how draining it is. Cramping up and stuff. Part of the game, you got to be fit and perform under pressure and heat.”

“(On his diving catch) I have kept poorly in the first six games, I was determined to try and keep better. Always nice when you manage to hang on to one like that. I have enjoyed batting with him (Rutherford). He hits sixes out of nowhere. His sixes off Mohit changed the game and the momentum. You want to win the game, I had my chances before that, two points is the most important thing. I told Rahul not to worry about my score, we got to win. Credit to him, he's done that over the last few years where he can find the fence from ball one,” he added.