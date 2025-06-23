Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir called out for ‘not trusting’ Shardul Thakur in Headingley: ‘Why did you play him?’

It remains a mystery why Shardul Thakur did not get more than six overs to bowl in the first innings of the Headingley Test against England. Ben Stokes and co. took a special liking to the Indian attack, barring Jasprit Bumrah, and hence, it makes no sense not to give Shardul more overs as he has a happy knack of taking wickets. India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have now been put under the scanner over Shardul's inclusion in the playing XI, if there were no plans to utilise him as the fourth seamer. Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir questioned over Shardul Thakur selection (Action Images via Reuters)

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik questioned Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir over the under-utilisation of Shardul Thakur. The India all-rounder was introduced into the attack well after the 40-over mark in the first innings.

In the end, Shardul bowled just six overs, conceding 38 runs at an economy rate of 6.30. Dinesh Karthik stated that there is no sense in playing Shardul as the bowling all-rounder if the management doesn't have enough trust in his abilities with the ball.

“The Shardul Thakur decision that Team India's management needs to look at - If they are not going to trust his bowling, why are they playing him? That is definitely an issue. If you are not going to trust a bowler, why have you played him? I understand when you play four fast bowlers, you are not going to give equal opportunity for Shardul,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“When he did bowl, he did not bowl very nicely, but to give six overs when you have bowled so much is not a great picture. I feel bad for Shardul, but I can understand what Shubman is thinking. He is able to create more pressure on England when the other bowlers are bowling,” he added.

‘Haven’t shown faith in Shardul Thakur'

Former India batter Aakash Chopra echoed Dinesh Karthik's comments, saying the management has been found guilty of not trusting Shardul Thakur enough with the ball.

"I am thinking about Shardul Thakur's utilisation. They have selected him, but haven't shown faith in him. Of course, he bowled a few overs and was very expensive, but then you didn't bowl him at all for long spells. All bowlers bowled 20-plus overs, but Shardul Thakur was in single digits," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"The second new ball came, the first new ball came and went, the ball became old as well, but either it is underutilization of resources or the second thing could be that you don't have faith in him, and that is a bigger concern. Why did you play him if you don't have faith in him?" he added.

In the first innings of the Headingley Test, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with five wickets. Speaking of the contest, India firmly have their noses in front following centuries by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the second innings.