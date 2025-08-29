Shubman Gill gets the nod to become India's all-format captain replacing Rohit, Surya: 'The selectors had a discussion'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan stressed that the BCCI must clearly communicate its vision to the players. He added that there should be no ambiguity regarding the move to project Shubman Gill as the all-format captain. The 25-year-old was recently elevated into the leadership group and named India's Test skipper, taking over the reins from recently retired Rohit Sharma. He has also been promoted to vice-captain in T20Is, while the speculations are rife that BCCI is planning to hand him the ODI captaincy too, to ensure a smooth transition before the 2027 World Cup. Irfan Pathan suggested that Shubman Gill is projected as the India's all-format captain.(PTI)

Shubman had an impressive England tour, during which he led the Indian Test team for the first time and helped them draw the five-match series 2-2. He led the team from the front and flourished in the captaincy role, amassing 754 runs, including a double century at Edgbaston.

Pathan shared his thoughts on the BCCI’s plan to groom Shubman Gill as the all-format captain for the future. He felt the move would give Gautam Gambhir greater stability to manage the team, much like what Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid enjoyed during their coaching stints.

"If you look around, there must be a certain type of continuity in leadership. Nowhere would you see that three captains are there in three different formats. Take an example, say you’re playing against South Africa in all three formats. Now imagine the people sitting at the back, say Rahul Dravid or Ravi Shastri and, now, Gautam Gambhir. How easy or difficult will it be to work with three different captains? So, I understand what Indian cricket is trying to do now. They are trying to have some stability in terms of leadership because it’s a transition. And stability in terms of batting as well, so it is very important for Shubman to be there in the leadership. I totally agree with that," Pathan said on RevSportz.

“Shubmam Gill’s captaincy will get better with time”

However, the former all-rounder believes the BCCI must clearly convey its plans to the players while also backing Gill's growth into leadership with more experience.

"I think the message should go out loud and clear to every player – more than the media or the fans – that who the engine of this train is, so that the train reaches a single destination, no matter the speed. Shubmam Gill’s captaincy will get better with time, he’ll learn the art of leadership more, but what he already has done is great. He also has his batting ability in place," he added.

Pathan praised Shubman Gill’s rise, pointing out his consistent one-day form and current role as vice-captain. He asserted that selectors assured Gill of a return to T20Is once free from Test duties, stressing that Indian cricket follows a clear roadmap.

“He’s been performing outstandingly in one-day cricket and is the vice-captain there. Now with T20 cricket, which he was playing regularly before the last one year. The selection committee had a discussion with him, that as soon as you get free from Test cricket, we will get you back. There are a lot of questions in the media, I understand, but Indian cricket goes according to a plan and that’s how it has always been. Selection board, management has the responsibility and I think that going in one direction is important. And this is what it seems like Indian cricket is doing with Shubman Gill right now,” he said.