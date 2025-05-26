Shubman Gill handed 'marathon and sound technique' warning ahead of England Tests: 'You can't just rock up for one Test'

India’s refreshed Test team are three weeks away from the start of a gruelling five-match Test series in England, where rookie captain Shubman Gill will take charge of the red-ball unit for the first time. It is bound to be a tough challenge for a team which has a range of players with minimal experience in English conditions. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal headline India's youth brigade trying to have an impact on the tour of England.(BCCI-X)

Analysing India’s team during his 360Live live broadcast on YouTube and social media, AB de Villiers provided his opinion of a young team being led by a new captain. De Villiers spoke about how India’s status as a team with little to lose will make them a dangerous proposition.

“It’s almost like the Ashes, two powerhouse teams as India visit England. It’s a new-look India team, Shubman Gill leads them, Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. They will be tested there, but these youngsters of India these days are absolutely fearless,” said de Villiers.

The South African great was most pleased about the makeup of the pace attack, which carries six top-quality seamers as well as three multi-faceted spinners.

“The bowling attack I’m very happy with. Bumrah, Siraj, Krishna, Shardul has played well in Tests before and we know he can hold the bat and bowl well,” he explained. “Akash Deep and Arshdeep, it’s a wonderful bowling lineup, and why I put emphasis on that, you need to take your ten wickets in Test match cricket, especially in England where their bowlers know exactly what they’re doing.”

AB warns Gill: "It's a marathon…'

Nonetheless, de Villiers did have a warning for Shubman Gill and his team, particularly given the length of the tour. India’s tour begins as early as 30 May with a set of A games and will be played through August 4.

“Yes, they are young and inexperienced, but I see more than enough talent there to stand up against England. What I’m worried about is that it’s five Test matches, it’s a marathon,” explained de Villiers. “You can have a good Test match, but in the back of your mind you know it’s 2-3 months, you can’t just rock up for one Test match. It’s a lot of cricket, a lot of challenges, you have to have sound technique and be relaxed and quiet, but sticking to your guns.”

Shubman Gill steps in for Rohit Sharma, and will want this Indian team to fight for their spots in the team as they look to bounce back from a couple of disappointing losses in recent Test series.