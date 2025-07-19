Search Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
Shubman Gill lambasted for Ravindra Jadeja's approach in Lord's Test: 'He wasn't picking runs, how will you...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 07:44 pm IST

Former India cricketer Vijay Bharadwaj didn't hold back his words at all as he took a snipe at Shubman Gill for failing to influence India's chasing effort.

Shubman Gill has come under further fire for not taking charge during India’s unsuccessful chase attempt at Lord’s, after he was questioned for not taking charge and dictating the way his team played when Ravindra Jadeja was batting with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the tail-end of the innings.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja have come under fire for their inability to adapt to the situation during India's failed chase at Lord's.(PTI)
The most recent to go after Gill’s decision to leave it up to Jadeja was former Indian cricket Vijay Bharadwaj, who questioned why there was no adapting to the situation when it was clear that the plan wasn’t working out.

On Star Sports, Bharadwaj claimed: "I think the approach was only wrong. How can Shubman Gill say we will leave Jadeja to make his game plan the way he wants? If he was doing it right then okay. He wasn't picking runs and looking to win the game.”

Bharadwaj furious: ‘There is no use…’

Jadeja showed great grit and determination to stay locked in at the crease and keep his wicket safe. However, he did not succeed in finding boundaries and exposed the tailenders to a decent chunk of the strike in his partnerships with them. Bharadwaj also questioned this.

“How will you accept giving strike to Bumrah and Jadeja from the outside? With Bumrah and Siraj getting out and Jadeja remaining not out in the end, not at all accepted,” fired Bharadwaj. “There is no use. If the team does not win either 50 or 200, it doesn't matter. Jadeja is batting well. In such a time, even if he went to score and got out we could have said fine, it’s okay.”

Bharadwaj then went on to explain that India’s management should have had the wherewithal to be able to realise that India’s innings was stagnating and struggling at times with the scoring rate falling, and been willing to tell Jadeja — albeit the most experienced player in the team — that he needed to have a change in plans.

“If someone as experienced as Jadeja was playing like this, someone from the outside at least could have told him. It is disappointing to come so close and lose a game that we should have won,” said a disappointed Bharadwaj.

