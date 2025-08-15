‘Shubman Gill needs players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’: India legend sends bold message to BCCI

Since announcing their Test retirements and leading India to Champions Trophy glory, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven’t featured in any international match. The pair have already retired from T20Is, and there have already been question marks over their ODI future too. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is.(X Images)

But former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels the pair are crucial to India’s ODI setup, as the pair can guide the younger players too.

Suresh Raina backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, he said, “Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors. Shubman (Gill) has done really well, but he needs players like Virat and Rohit.”

“They have won the Champions Trophy, they have won the World Cups. Virat won the last IPL also. For the astute leadership they have shown during their respective careers, they need to be part of the dressing room.”

Rohit and Kohli are expected to make their returns to international in the Australia tour later this year, which includes three ODIs.

Meanwhile, Raina also backed Siraj to feature in all three formats, explaining his importance to the Indian team.

“Siraj should be part of the Indian set-up in all three formats, given how he has performed for the country with both the white ball and red ball. He bowled 187 overs in the series and came through without any niggle,” he said.

There has also been huge uncertainty over Rohit and Kohli’s future, but the pair have expressed their desire to participate at the 2027 World Cup. There have been reports that the BCCI wants them to feature in domestic cricket during their time away from the international setup, and failing to do so might se them get dropped. The last time such suggestions were made, the pair ended up retiring from Test cricket. So it their ODI future is not confirmed officially by BCCI.