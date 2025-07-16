Shubman Gill pays the price for Lord's debacle; Jaiswal, Pant not spared either as ICC shake-up crowns new Test No. 1

After a record-breaking outing in Birmingham earlier this month, where he scored 430 runs in the second Test against England, Shubman Gill hit his first roadblock in the series, managing just 16 and 6 in the third Test at Lord's. The India captain paid the price for the setback, slipping in the ICC rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant also weren't spared, as the ICC on Wednesday crowned a new No. 1 Test batter. India's Shubman Gill walks after losing his wicket, lbw off the bowling of England's Brydon Carse Action (Action Images via Reuters)

Knocks of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston, where India scripted a record 336-run win, had propelled Gill to a career-best sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings. However, after scoring just 22 runs in the third Test — which India lost by 22 runs to fall behind 1-2 in the series — he dropped three places, slipping to ninth with a current rating of 765.

Jaiswal and Pant also slipped in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. Jaiswal, who returned scores of 13 and 0 at Lord's — dismissed by Jofra Archer in both innings — dropped one spot to fifth. Despite scoring a valiant 74 while battling a finger injury in the first innings, Pant dropped from seventh to eighth.

New No.1 Test batter crowned

Joe Root (888 rating points), score scored a match-winning century in the first innings at Lord's, took back the world No. 1 spot in ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings from teammate Harry Brook (862), who has slipped behind Kane Williamson to third position. This was Root's eighth stint at the top spot, and at 34, he became the oldest cricketer to hold the position since Kumar Sangakkara, who was crowned the No. 1 in December 2014 at the age of 37.

Meanwhile, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to dominate the Test bowling rankings, retaining the top spot with a commanding 50-point lead over South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.