ICC accused of bias for only 'reprimanding' England; Vaughan questions why India were spared: 'This is beyond me...'

England beat India at Lord's on Monday by 22 runs in the third Test match of the series to take a 2-1 lead, but were docked two World Test Championship points for their slow over rate in that game. The home team was also fined 10 per cent of the match fee after the contest. However, the ICC's act did not sit well with former England captain Michael Vaughan, who subtly accused the apex body of bias and questioned how India escaped without punishment. England captain Ben Stokes, right, reacts as India's captain Shubman Gill, left, runs between the wickets during third cricket Test match(AP)

On Wednesday, the ICC docked England two WTC points for a slow over-rate in the Lord's Test. This came under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, by which a side is penalised one point for each over short, after time allowances are considered.

Following the deduction, England's WTC points tally fell from 24 to 22 out of 36, implying a reduction in their point percentage from 66.67% to 61.11%. This further hurt England, as they dropped from the second to third spot in the table, with Sri Lanka replacing them.

Vaughan felt both teams were equally responsible for the over-rate at Lord's. However, with only England getting reprimanded, he was left baffled as he questioned the logic behind sparing India.

“Let’s be honest both teams over rates at Lords were very very poor .. How only 1 team has been reprimanded is beyond me .. #ENGvsIND,” he wrote on X.

In addition to England getting docked WTC points, the players were also fined 10 per cent of their match fees. This was as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Stokes pled guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The fourth Test match of the five-game series will begin next week in Manchester.