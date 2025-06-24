Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Shubman Gill pleads to God with ‘Ek taraf Mohammed, ek taraf Krishna’ scream, sends social media into frenzy

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2025 07:33 PM IST

England 52 for no loss when Shubman Gill made the ‘Krishna and Mohammed’ reference after Prasidh Krishna replaced Bumrah to bowl in tandem with Mohammed Siraj.

The stump mic chatter of the Indian cricketers rarely disappoints. Before, it was Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; now, it is mostly dominated by Rishabh Pant, but captain Shubman Gill is not too far behind. On Day 5 of the India vs. England first Test, Shubman Gill gave the internet a lot to talk about just by using the names of his fast bowlers, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, in a Godly reference.

India's Shubman Gill speaks with Mohammed Siraj(Action Images via Reuters)
In the 17th over bowled in England's second innings, Prasidh Krishna beat Ben Duckett outside the off stump and Gill screamed, "Ek taraf Mohammed hai, ek taraf Krishna, dono bhagwan..." (At one side there is Mohammed, on the other, there is Krishna).

The video clip went viral as England's innings progressed. They were 52 for no loss when Gill said that after Prasidh Krishna replaced Jasprit Bumrah to bowl in tandem with Mohammed Siraj.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley staged a commanding partnership on the fifth and final day, frustrating the Indian bowlers and reviving England’s hopes of an unlikely win. Chasing a daunting target of 371, the openers combined to put on an unbeaten 181-run stand before rain brought an early halt to the second session.

Duckett led the charge with an aggressive, counter-attacking century. He reached 105 not out, punishing the Indian bowlers with 13 crisp boundaries. The left-hander made full use of his luck, surviving a crucial drop on 98 when Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to hold onto a diving catch off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling.

Crawley, at the other end, provided solid support with a patient 59* off 119 balls, including six fours. He too had a moment of fortune when Jasprit Bumrah couldn't cling on to a tough return catch earlier in the morning.

The duo’s assured batting has set up a thrilling finish, with England needing 190 more runs and all ten wickets in hand. As rain stopped play, India will hope for quick breakthroughs when the match resumes, while England will look to ride the momentum of this impressive opening stand.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
