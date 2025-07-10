Shubman Gill poised to break 4 Don Bradman world records standing for nearly 100 years; set to beat Kohli, Gavaskar

India captain Shubman Gill has already scored 585 runs in the first two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. 430 of them came in the Edgbaston Test, which India won to draw level in the five-match series. With a 269 in the first innings and then a 161 in the second, Gill broke many records at Edgbaston, like Virat Kohli's most runs by an Indian captain in an innings, Sunil Gavaskar's most runs by an Indian in a Test match, he became the first Asian captain to hit a double century in SENA countries, also became the world's first to hit a double century and a 150 in the same Test. Shubman Gill can rewrite history books by going past multiple Don Bradman records

With three more Tests to go, Shubman Gill is staring at rewriting the record books for good. If the Indian captain carries his momentum into the remaining matches against England, he is in line to break at least four world records set by the legendary Don Bradman. The records have been standing for nearly 100 years.

Don Bradman's world records Shubman Gill can break

Most Runs in a Test Series as Captain

The most imminent milestone is Bradman's tally of 810 runs as captain during the 1936-37 Ashes. Gill is just 225 runs away from surpassing that figure. Notably, that was Bradman’s first series as captain—another record Gill is on track to eclipse in his own debut series as Test skipper.

Bradman scored three centuries and averaged 90 across five Tests in that series. Gill, already with three centuries under his belt, is replicating the kind of form required to match the feat.

Most Runs in a Test Series (Overall)

A more ambitious record, but one still within Gill's range, is the highest number of runs ever scored in a single Test series. That, too, is Bradman’s—974 runs in the 1930 Ashes series in England. Gill currently trails by 390 runs, but with his current momentum and three Tests remaining, the seemingly unbreakable record could be under genuine threat.

Importantly, Gill’s start to the series has been stronger than Bradman's. The Australian great had scored 394 runs in the first two Tests of the 1930 series, while Gill already has 585.

“I hope he does that. I don't know whether he will do it, but I am sure that he has an opportunity. He is in great form, and he should do it, that's what I feel," said former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Gill's chances of breaking Braman's record for most runs in a series.

Fastest to 1000 Test Runs as Captain

Bradman also holds the record for the fastest to 1000 Test runs as captain, reaching the mark in just 11 innings. Gill has an outside shot at this milestone, requiring 415 runs in his next six innings. It would demand consistency and big scores, but the prospect remains alive.

Most Hundreds in a Test Series

Gill’s remarkable run of form includes three centuries in the first two Tests, putting him in line with West Indies legend Clyde Walcott, who scored five centuries in a series against Australia in 1955. Walcott remains the only batter to achieve this, but Gill could match or even surpass him.

Bradman’s best as captain was four hundreds in a series, achieved against India in 1947. Gill is just two centuries away from equaling that.

Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli's India-Specific Records in Sight of Shubman Gill

While Bradman's records are the most coveted, Gill is also closing in on several Indian landmarks:

148 more runs to overtake Sunil Gavaskar's 732 as most runs in a series by an Indian captain (1978-79).

Just 18 runs short of Rahul Dravid’s 602 runs, the most by an Indian batter in a Test series in England.

Only 127 runs behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 712, the most runs by an Indian against England in any series.

91 runs shy of surpassing Virat Kohli’s record of 655 runs as an Indian captain against England.