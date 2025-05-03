Shubman Gill refuses to budge from his stance after showing dissent to umpire: ‘There was a little bit of discussion…’

Tempers flared when the umpire's decisions didn't go in the Gujarat Titans' favour during an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Shubman Gill was caught having an animated chat with the match officials. The Gujarat Titans skipper failed to control his emotions in the high-octane thriller and had arguments with match officials on a couple of occasions after the controversial calls went in the Sunrisers' favour. However, he didn't budge from his stance after the match and stuck to it. Shubman Gill was not impressed with umpire's decisions during GT vs SRH clash.(REUTERS)

During the first innings, Gill was not impressed with the third umpire's decision to rule him run out. He was not convinced by the decision as it was a close call with Heinrich Klaasen's gloves getting extremely close to the bails. With a noticeable deviation in the ball’s path and Klaasen’s gloves dangerously close to the stumps

After his controversial run-out, the batter was seen chatting with the fourth umpire near the Gujarat dugout.

Meanwhile, he also had another altercation with the umpire during SRH's innings where he once again disagreed with the decision. It was the fourth ball of the 14th over. Abhishek Sharma moved across his crease. However, Prasidh Krishna delivered a perfect yorker, and Abhishek Sharma was hit on the pads. The ball tracking showed impact to be the umpire's call, and hence, Abhishek got a reprieve. This did not please the Gujarat skipper one bit, and he was seen involved in quite an animated chat with the on-field umpires.

During the post-match presentation, Shubman was asked about his animated chats with the umpire. He admitted that his emotions got the better of him, but he stuck to his stance and said everybody is bound to show some emotions after giving their all on the field.

“There was a little bit of a discussion with me and the umpire, sometimes there are so many emotions involved as you give your 110 percent, there are bound to be some emotions,” Shubman said.

'We're just eager to do our best': Shubman Gill

Meanwhile, he also talked about the Titans' batting approach as the top 3 once again put up a show to help them post a formidable 224 for six, which the bowlers could comfortably defend against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Didn't plan that (22 dot balls), idea was to continue to play like we have. Black soil (pitches), we've seen it's not easy to hit sixes. But the way our top order plays, we know how to keep the scoreboard ticking. We've never had the conversation for one of the top-three to always be there at the end. We're just eager to do our best," said Gill at the post match presentation.