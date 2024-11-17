Shubman Gill's replacement at No. 3 identified for 1st Australia Test; Harshit Rana set for India debut in Perth

The Indian team management, in conversation with the selection committee, were compelled to ask Devdutt Padikkal to stay back for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a back-up batter amid the likely absence of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the series opener in Perth next week. While KL Rahul is all set to open in the first Test, a report indicated that India identified Gill's replacement as Padikkal. Indian Shubman Gill in action (REUTERS)

Rohit will not be part of the first Test at the Optus Stadium, which will begin on November 22, after he and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, had their second child on Friday. He will be joining the Indian squad ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, which will be a pink ball game. Hence, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will step up in his position to lead the Indian side in Perth.

Gill, on the other hand, fractured his thumb while batting in the intra-squad match at the WACA on Saturday and, hence, will not make the playing XI for the first Test.

According to a report in the Times of India, the management is likely to hand Padikkal the No. 3 position in the first match. "He is likely to bat at the No 3 spot now," a reliable source told the website.

Padikkal had earlier made his debut for India in the home Test series against England earlier this year, where he batted at No. 4, scoring 65 in the only innings he batted in that match in Dharamsala. The left-hander, who was part of the India A squad in Australia, however, had a quiet series against Australia A, scoring 36, 88, 26, and 1 in four innings.

Harshit Rana set for India debut

The report further revealed that Delhi speedster Harshit Rana, who was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier last month for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to earn his maiden international cap in Perth.

"Harshit was very impressive in the match simulation at Perth, especially while bowling his bouncers. There's a good chance that he will make his India debut at Perth," a source told the national daily.

The KKR fast bowler has so far played 10 first-class matches, picking 43 wickets at 24. He played one Ranji Trophy match this season, against Assam in Delhi, where he picked up a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty, before joining the Indian team in the New Zealand series as a net bowler.