Shubman Gill returns with a bang, likely to play against Australia PM's XI, hopes rising for Adelaide

In a welcome news for the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill joined training for the first time after suffering a hairline fracture on his left thumb in the lead-up to the first Test. The injury sustained during an intra-squad unofficial practice match in Perth forced Gill to sit out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. There are still doubts about Gill's participation in the second Test in Adelaide but his surprising entry in India's practice session on Saturday in Canberra is sure to give rise to the hopes of seeing him back in the XI. File photo of India's Shubman Gill playing a reverse sweep

Gill took part in the fielding drills with heavy taping on his left thumb and then also padded up to face a few deliveries. Gill was reportedly advised to rest for 10-14 days before resuming training, but his recovery has been faster than usual. In India's first training session after the odds-defying 295-run win in the first Test, Gill took throwdowns before facing the regular bowlers. He did not seem to be in any visible discomfort. In fact, he looked quite good in the nets for a man who hasn't had any training for close to 10 days.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

A final call about Gill's participation on Saturday's two-day warm-up match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI will be taken later in the day but as per the evidence on Saturday, only one thing stands between Gill and his return to competitive cricket - that is Canberra weather.

Shubman Gill batting in the nets in Canberra

There was a light drizzle right throughout India's practice session. The cricketers could not have a long hit but among those present, Gill easily looked the most impressive.

There are forecasts for rain even on Sunday but the Indian team management would be praying that the weather Gods relent, allowing India to get some much-needed match practice with the pink ball before the day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6.

Gill, Rohit may play in Adelaide

Gill's return to training always means India in all likelihood would be able to field their first-choice batting line-up in Adelaide. In the first Test, they were without heir regular captain Rohit Sharma and Gill. KL Rahul was sent back up the order where did an excellent job but he will slide down to the No.6 spot if both Gill and Rohit return.

Rohit's return is certain as he has already joined the squad after paternity leave. He will take over the leadership duties from Jasprit Bumrah and open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Who will bat at No.3 will depend on Gill's fitness. If he is declared match fit then he would walk into that position. If not, Rahul will have a new number while Dhruv Jurel will get another c