Shubman Gill returns with a bang, likely to play against Australia PM's XI, hopes rising for Adelaide

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Shubman Gill took throwdowns before facing the regular bowlers. He did not seem to be in any visible discomfort. In fact, he looked quite good in the nets.

In a welcome news for the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill joined training for the first time after suffering a hairline fracture on his left thumb in the lead-up to the first Test. The injury sustained during an intra-squad unofficial practice match in Perth forced Gill to sit out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. There are still doubts about Gill's participation in the second Test in Adelaide but his surprising entry in India's practice session on Saturday in Canberra is sure to give rise to the hopes of seeing him back in the XI.

File photo of India's Shubman Gill playing a reverse sweep
File photo of India's Shubman Gill playing a reverse sweep

Gill took part in the fielding drills with heavy taping on his left thumb and then also padded up to face a few deliveries. Gill was reportedly advised to rest for 10-14 days before resuming training, but his recovery has been faster than usual. In India's first training session after the odds-defying 295-run win in the first Test, Gill took throwdowns before facing the regular bowlers. He did not seem to be in any visible discomfort. In fact, he looked quite good in the nets for a man who hasn't had any training for close to 10 days.

A final call about Gill's participation on Saturday's two-day warm-up match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI will be taken later in the day but as per the evidence on Saturday, only one thing stands between Gill and his return to competitive cricket - that is Canberra weather.

Shubman Gill batting in the nets in Canberra
Shubman Gill batting in the nets in Canberra

There was a light drizzle right throughout India's practice session. The cricketers could not have a long hit but among those present, Gill easily looked the most impressive.

There are forecasts for rain even on Sunday but the Indian team management would be praying that the weather Gods relent, allowing India to get some much-needed match practice with the pink ball before the day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6.

Gill, Rohit may play in Adelaide

Gill's return to training always means India in all likelihood would be able to field their first-choice batting line-up in Adelaide. In the first Test, they were without heir regular captain Rohit Sharma and Gill. KL Rahul was sent back up the order where did an excellent job but he will slide down to the No.6 spot if both Gill and Rohit return.

Rohit's return is certain as he has already joined the squad after paternity leave. He will take over the leadership duties from Jasprit Bumrah and open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Who will bat at No.3 will depend on Gill's fitness. If he is declared match fit then he would walk into that position. If not, Rahul will have a new number while Dhruv Jurel will get another c

Follow Us On