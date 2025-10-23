Shubman Gill’s sharp verdict on Rohit Sharma’s Adelaide innings after ODI defeat: ‘He missed a big knock’

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia might be inconsequential for most, but the contest holds a lot of weight for senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Speculation has already begun regarding their future and whether they can make the trip to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The duo play just one format following their retirements from Tests and T20Is, so it is no surprise that there is scepticism surrounding their future. Rohit Sharma scored 73 runs against Australia in Adelaide. (AFP)

After scoring eight runs in the opening Perth ODI, Rohit bounced back strongly, registering 73 runs and helping the visitors post more than 260 runs on the board. The total might not have proved enough as Australia got over the line with two wickets in hand; however, skipper Shubman Gill was full of praise for the former India captain.

However, Gill did say that Rohit definitely missed out on a big knock. The knock in Adelaide was not Rohit's best as he was scratchy to start off with; however, he grinded it out in the middle playing out the initial probing spells of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Xavier Bartlett.

“Never easy, coming back and playing some competitive cricket after a long time. But the initial phase was very challenging. Very pleased with the way he batted. Fought out in the initial phase. I would say he missed out on a really big knock,” said Gill at the post-match presentation.

After playing out the initial few overs, Rohit retrieved India's innings along with Shreyas Iyer as the duo put on 118 runs for the third wicket. The Hitman was looking set for a century, but he ended up losing his wicket to Starc against the run of play in the 30th over.

Virat's fate?

Kohli registered back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia, and the road is getting all the more tricky for the man, who has the most number of centuries in ODIs.

Speaking of Kohli's dismissal, Bartlett got the ball to come in, and Kohli was a tad late on the flick shot, which resulted in his downfall. Rohit and Kohli did deliberate for a short while, but eventually, the latter decided against taking the review.

As a result of the loss in the second ODI, India have now lost the three-match series. Australia chased down the target of 265 with two wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare, owing to half-centuries by Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly. For India, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar returned with two wickets each.