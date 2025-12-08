Search Search
Monday, Dec 08, 2025
Shubman Gill told to cement his place in T20Is, gets ultimatum ahead of South Africa series: ‘Pressure on him'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 04:12 pm IST

Shubman returned to the T20I side during the Asia Cup and was made vice-captain straightaway, but has struggled to make a big impact at the top.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has indicated that the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa will be a key test for Shubman Gill. The series gives Shubman an important chance to firmly establish himself in India’s playing XI. Shubman has been promoted to the vice-captaincy in T20Is, with the team management seemingly grooming him as a potential all-format captain, likely to take over following next year’s World Cup.

Shubman Gill will return after recovering from neck injury.(REUTERS)
Shubman Gill will return after recovering from neck injury.(REUTERS)

Shubman made his return to the T20I squad during the Asia Cup earlier this year and was immediately handed the vice-captaincy. However, since his comeback, he has struggled to make a major impact at the top of the order. To accommodate him as an opener, the Indian management moved Sanju Samson down the middle order, while Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to wait for his chance.

With the South Africa T20I series approaching, Pathan highlighted that the assignment could be a defining phase for India’s younger prospects, pointing out that Shubman now has a vital chance to secure his spot in the T20 side.

"I would like to see three things in the South Africa series. Firstly, Shubman Gill needs to cement his place in T20 cricket. We believe he is an all-format player. We have seen how he performs in T20 cricket in our league. However, here, he has a chance to cement his place," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian vice-captain has managed 259 runs from 12 T20Is this year at an average of 28.77, but is still searching for his first half-century of 2025. He recently picked up a neck injury during the South Africa Tests and is now set to make his return in the T20I series after fully recovering from the setback.

“Five opportunities are a lot”

Speaking further, Pathan acknowledged that a bit of pressure is inevitable, but backed Shubman to rise to the occasion in the Proteas series, highlighting the good batting conditions, pace and bounce, and the abundance of chances across five matches.

"There will be slight pressure for sure, but he is a good player, and I hope he performs well in this T20 series. He is coming after a slight injury and will get a lot of opportunities. Five opportunities are a lot, and he will get those opportunities on good pitches. He will like many pitches, where you will get to see pace and bounce, like the Dharamsala pitch," Pathan added.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the AUS vs ENG Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill told to cement his place in T20Is, gets ultimatum ahead of South Africa series: ‘Pressure on him'
