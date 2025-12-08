England pace veteran goes scorched-earth on Brendon McCullum as Ashes campaign implodes: 'Over-prepared my a***e'

England head coach Brendon McCullum is under increasing scrutiny after his side’s disappointing showing in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia. England have fallen well short of expectations, losing the opening two Tests with little resistance. Their much-talked-about ‘Bazball’ style has also been questioned, with critics pointing out that the ultra-aggressive approach has failed to stand up to sustained pressure, looking flashy but ineffective so far against top opposition. McCullum’s methods, once widely applauded when he took charge of the England team, are now facing heavy criticism, with England’s repeated setbacks across recent World Test Championship cycles raising serious questions about their long-term direction and consistency. England head coach Brendon McCullum has been facing the heat.(Action Images via Reuters)

Meanwhile, his post-match remarks after the second Test in Brisbane—where he claimed England may have overprepared for the pink-ball contest—were met with sharp backlash and drew plenty of criticism from fans and former players alike.

“We will have a beer tonight. I think leading into this Test match I actually felt like we overprepared to be honest. We had five intense training days and sometimes when you are in the heat of the battle, the most important thing is to feel a little bit fresh and make sure your top two inches are completely sound. I think the boys just need a few days off and we probably need to change up a few of the training methods,” McCullum said on Sky Sports.

Former England pacer Darren Gough didn't hold back while reacting to McCullum's statement and posted an explosive tweet.

"Over prepared my a**e #TheAshes2025," Gough wrote on X.

Darren Gough hits back at fan

Gough also faced the heat a bit from a few fans who are still in support of McCullum's methods as one asked him, "How many Ashes did you win?"

Fresh off criticising McCullum’s methods, former England speedster Darren Gough gave a brutally honest reply to a fan about his Ashes record, underlining the quality of Australian sides he had to battle.

"Unfortunately none mate But would’ve liked a crack at Australia 2nd team Instead of Slater, Taylor, Ponting, Waugh, Waugh, Gilchrist, blewett, Lehmann, Elliott, boon, Martyn, Langer. To pick from Then McGrath, Gillespie, McDermott,flemming, kaspowitz, warne and McGill to name a few," Gough wrote on X.