Shubman Gill told to unleash Bumrah on Joe Root, but that won't be 'defining moment': 'If he's on top of his game...'

Barring that one-off face-off in Birmingham three years ago, India are yet to truly taste Bazball in England. And that's what makes the impending five-match series a "mouth-watering contest"—particularly with the famed approach set to clash against the most lethal Test bowler of the modern era: Jasprit Bumrah. However, former England batter Nick Knight believes the "defining moment" of the series may lie elsewhere. Jasprit Bumrah has played nine Tests in England, where he picked 37 wickets at 26.27, with two five-wicket hauls.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Knight broke down how England's batters might counter Bumrah, but pointed to one duel as the key battle—Bumrah vs Joe Root. He even advised Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, to unleash Bumrah specifically on Root.

"My gut feeling is that if this contest were happening two years ago or a year ago, England would look to take Bumrah down by being ultra-aggressive. Now, it might be that they absorb the spell from Bumrah. As a general rule, would they be ultra-aggressive against Bumrah? Probably not.

I don't think England are going to go into their team meetings and say, right, let's take on Bumrah. I mean, there probably will be one spell when they do, because he might not be feeling great, the wicket might be flat. Root versus Bumrah is going to be the battle. If I were Gill, I would probably make Bumrah bowl as many balls in the series to Joe Root," he said.

'If he is on top of his game...'

Despite Bumrah's prowess, Knight felt the game-changer for India could be Kuldeep Yadav. His comment came even amid uncertainty over the leg-spinner's spot in the playing XI, with India likely to pick Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner. In fact, he suggested playing Kuldeep ahead of Jadeja in the line-up.

"It is quite warm, sunny and humid here in the UK. So the pitches are going to be very dry, potentially. Historically, at Edgbaston, you see a turn. At Old Trafford, you get a bounce and turn. I would be surprised if England don't play Shoaib Bashir if the pitches stay dry. India will very likely play Ravindra Jadeja, but I would be looking for every opportunity to play Kuldeep Yadav. England will find it hard against Kuldeep. If Kuldeep is on top of his game, that could be a defining moment in the series, or moments, because England likes to be aggressive. When you want to be aggressive, you have to be certain about which way the ball is turning. If there is a little bit of assistance from the pitch, Kuldeep will be able to bowl all his varieties," he added.

The five-match contest will begin on June 20 in Leeds. India will be aiming to win their first Test series in England since 2007.