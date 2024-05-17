Shubman Gill touches Abhishek Sharma's mother's feet, shows sweetest gesture for sister Komal; video stirs internet

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on Thursday may have been a washout but the camaraderie between players of both sides and their families made it special. SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma and GT captain Shubman Gill shared a lovely moment in the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, sending the internet into a meltdown. Shubman Gill meets Abhishek Sharma's family in Hyderabad stands

As the rain prevented the players from taking the field, Abhishek took Gill to the stands, where his mother, Manju and sister, Komal, were sitting. The Sharma family were delighted to see Gill and greeted the GT captain with an ear-to-ear grin. Gill too won hearts with his wonderful gesture.

The GT opener bent down to touch Abhishek's mother's feet before sharing warm smiles and a handshake with Abhishek's sister, Komal. Manju Sharma was seen affectionately patting Gill's cheeks.

VIDEO: Shubman Gill's internet-breaking interaction with Abhishek Sharma's mother and sister

This may have been the first public interaction between Gill and Abhishek's family but the two young cricketers and their families go back a long way. Gill and Abhishek grew up together playing age-group cricket in Punjab and are known as bosom friends. They both made their first-class debut for Punjab in the same season in 2017 and then represented India at the U19 World Cup in 2018 and went on to win the title.

Gill went on to score most runs for India in that tournament and life was never the same for him. Gill was the breakaway star of India's winning campaign but Abhishek's all-round talent didn't go unnoticed either.

The left-handed batter, who is more than a handy finger spinner, is delighted to see Gill make a mark in international cricket. "I'm very happy for him. We are good friends," Abhishek had told Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat.

The two also have the same mentor - former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Abhishek and Gill's superb IPL show

Abhishek and Gill have had decent runs in this IPL. Gill's GT may have failed to make it to the playoffs but he ended the season with 426 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38 scored at a strike rate of 147. His captaincy skills in his maiden season were also praised by the pundits.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is in the middle of his best season in the IPL. Along with opening partner Travis Head, he has given SRH never-before-seen explosive starts in the history of IPL. The left-hander has an aggregate of 401 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 205.6 and has already blasted 35 sixes – the most for any batter in the tournament.