Shubman Gill was ‘shivering’ at the idea of speaking to Sachin Tendulkar before England tour: ‘Agar sir keh rahe hain…’

Shubman Gill has made an impressive start to his tenure as Test captain, delivering a statement performance on his first assignment in challenging English conditions. Few had backed him, with critics questioning both his leadership credentials and red-ball form. But Gill answered in style, piling up runs in a record-breaking series and guiding India to a 2-2 draw. However, before taking over the charge, he himself had several doubts in mind. According to the Times of India, he had a chat with Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to get some doubts cleared. Shubman Gill had a chat with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the England tour.

The report suggests that Gill was calm and composed while conversing with Smith and Williamson, but the moment it was time to speak with the Master Blaster, he admitted he was tense and shivering before the call.

Tendulkar showed his greatness by understanding Gill's nervousness and making the environment calm with a couple of jokes. He shared his insights with him and told him to make a few minor changes in his technique - ensuring the bat faced mid-off — which would narrow the gap and redirect inside edges that typically crash into the stumps, sending them instead towards square leg.

"Sachin sir bol rahe hain toh galat kaise ho sakta hai (If Sachin Tendulkar is saying it, then something is seriously wrong in my technique — he can’t be wrong)," Gill said to people in his very close circles, as per Times of India.

Shubman Gill shattered records on England tour

It all turned out well for him with the bat on the massive tour, which is a big turning point in his red-ball career.

Gill produced a series to remember, piling up 754 runs in five Tests at a stunning average of 75.40 with four centuries to his name. He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian skipper in a Test series and etched his name as the first Asian batter to breach the 700-run mark in an England Test campaign. His defining act came at Edgbaston, where he struck 269 and 161 in the same match, displaying composure, authority, and complete mastery of English conditions.

He is now geared up for his first assignment as Test captain in home conditions, as Team India is set to face West Indies in a two-match Test series. It will be crucial for him as skipper to prove himself again, as last time, when India played Tests at home in 2024 against New Zealand, nothing went in India's favour, and they suffered a crushing defeat.