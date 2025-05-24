'Shubman Gill's numbers not healthy as a batter, let alone as captain': India's new Test captain ‘investment of faith’

Shubman Gill made his Test debut against Australia in December 2020 and has featured in 32 matches since, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05. As recent as the last Test series in Australia, there were murmurs about his spot in the XI. On top of that, outside home, his average drops below 30. It won't be an exaggeration to state that his numbers are not as convincing as an Indian Test captain's numbers should be. Former India opener Akash Chopra said nobody would have had second thoughts if Gill was appointed the ODI captain. That is the format which has seen the best of him and that's exactly why he was appointed as the vice-captain. But in Test cricket, especially overseas, he is still finding his feet. India's Shubman Gill was appointed as the Test captain(AFP)

"Lots (of challenges) actually in Test cricket. If it were ODIs, we would have said absolutely fine. He is the heir apparent. He is appointed as the vice captain for a significant period of time. So, we saw it coming but when you talk about Test cricket, you'd say he's still trying to figure out a place for himself, especially outside of the subcontinent. His average is 35. His overseas numbers are around 25, and that's not very healthy as a batter alone, let alone as the captain," Chopra told ESPNCricinfo.

The former India opener added that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's decision to make Gill the next Test captain was more in hope.

"So, I see this as an investment of faith. You see somebody, you see promise and potential. You go with that guy with a lot of hope and some amount of belief that we are making the right choice," he added.

Chopra also pointed out that the decision of the previous team management under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to allow Gill to choose his batting position after playing a handful of Tests was also an indication of what they thought of him as a cricketer.

"They've also done something earlier with Shubman Gill. I found that very unique. I think he had played only 15 Test matches and he was given the choice as to where he wanted to bat. He was an opener then Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the picture and Gill actually said I prefer number three. That choice was given to him, and I found it very odd at that time that after just playing about 15 Tests, it cannot be your call, it has to be the management's call," Chopra said.

Agarkar explains why Shubman Gill was appointed India's Test captain and Jasprit Bumrah

The 25-year-old batter takes over from Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from test cricket this month, followed by batting great Virat Kohli doing the same. Sharma last led India against Australia during the Boxing Day test.

“We discussed every option that’s there, over the last year or so, and we have looked at Shubman various times,” selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said. “We have taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. We are hopeful he is the guy — he is a terrific player and our best wishes to him.”

Gill will lead India for the first time in tests, having had only T20 captaincy experience prior. He had led India in Zimbabwe in 2024 when other senior players were rested. He currently leads Gujarat Titans atop the Indian Premier League.

His ascension to Indian cricket’s top job comes ahead of the 2025-27 world test championship cycle — India begins its campaign against England.

“You don’t pick captains for one tour or two tours,” Agarkar said. “We have seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt, it is going to be tough as it gets.”

Headingley in Leeds is the setting for the first test.

He is the fifth-youngest cricketer to become India’s test captain.

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain for India’s tour of England.

Jasprit Bumrah had been an option for the captaincy. He led India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy — in the first test at Perth and then again in the final test at Sydney, where Sharma dropped himself. However, the pacer wasn't chosen considering his fitness issues.

“We don’t think he will be available for all five tests — whether he plays three or four, we will see based on how the series goes and his workload,” Agarkar said. “We are happy he is part of the squad and have spoken with him. Jasprit understands the decision and his fitness. With him, it is about workload management.”