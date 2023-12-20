close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Shubman Gill's reign as world No. 1 cut short by Babar Azam despite fewer runs, Bishnoi displaced in less than 2 weeks

Shubman Gill's reign as world No. 1 cut short by Babar Azam despite fewer runs, Bishnoi displaced in less than 2 weeks

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 20, 2023 05:49 PM IST

Babar Azam has replaced Shubman Gill as the No.1-ranked ODI batter in the world.

Babar Azam has replaced Shubman Gill as the No. 1 ODI batter in the world with the star Pakistan batter taking back the position in less than 45 days after surrendering it. Gill, who on November 8 displaced Babar from the top of the ODI rankings for batters, hasn't done much wrong, scoring 135 runs from three innings, including two half-centuries, surprisingly but had to give it up for Babar, who has played just one innings scoring 38 against England at the Eden Gardens. Gill still ends the year as the most successful ODI batter, finishing with 1584 runs from 29 matches at an average of 63.36.

Babar Azam is back at the top(Getty Images)
Babar Azam is back at the top(Getty Images)

With 824 points, Babar is back at 1, followed by Gill at second with 810. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have held onto their positions at No. 3 and 4 respectively, while Shreyas Iyer has dropped to 12th. KL Rahul is the only Indian who has climbed up the ladder, securing his place at No. 16.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ravi Bishnoi displaced by Adil Rashid

Besides Gill, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi too squandered his position as the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler. His position was taken by fellow wrist-spinner Adil Rashid of England. Bishnoi, after his Player of the Series worthy performance against Australia, where he grabbed nine wickets from 5 T20Is, did not play a game and was omitted from both games between India and South Africa.

Rashid, who was earlier ranked 3, moved up to placed after a fine show against West Indies, picking up seven wickets from 4 games. With this, Rashid becomes only the second bowler from England to reach the pinnacle of the ICC T20I rankings after Graeme Swann, who became No. 1 more than 10 years ago.

Over the last three weeks, the premier position on the T20I bowlers list has seen three different players hold the top spot. Akeal Hosein, the West Indies spinner, has made a notable ascent, climbing three spots to secure the sixth position. Similarly, Tabraiz Shamsi, the South African counterpart, has made an impressive move by rising three places to claim the ninth spot. This dynamic shift within the top 10 reflects a bustling day for the rankings, highlighting the remarkable performances of these skilled bowlers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out