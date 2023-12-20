Shubman Gill's reign as world No. 1 cut short by Babar Azam despite fewer runs, Bishnoi displaced in less than 2 weeks

Babar Azam has replaced Shubman Gill as the No. 1 ODI batter in the world with the star Pakistan batter taking back the position in less than 45 days after surrendering it. Gill, who on November 8 displaced Babar from the top of the ODI rankings for batters, hasn't done much wrong, scoring 135 runs from three innings, including two half-centuries, surprisingly but had to give it up for Babar, who has played just one innings scoring 38 against England at the Eden Gardens. Gill still ends the year as the most successful ODI batter, finishing with 1584 runs from 29 matches at an average of 63.36. Babar Azam is back at the top(Getty Images)

With 824 points, Babar is back at 1, followed by Gill at second with 810. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have held onto their positions at No. 3 and 4 respectively, while Shreyas Iyer has dropped to 12th. KL Rahul is the only Indian who has climbed up the ladder, securing his place at No. 16.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ravi Bishnoi displaced by Adil Rashid

Besides Gill, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi too squandered his position as the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler. His position was taken by fellow wrist-spinner Adil Rashid of England. Bishnoi, after his Player of the Series worthy performance against Australia, where he grabbed nine wickets from 5 T20Is, did not play a game and was omitted from both games between India and South Africa.

Rashid, who was earlier ranked 3, moved up to placed after a fine show against West Indies, picking up seven wickets from 4 games. With this, Rashid becomes only the second bowler from England to reach the pinnacle of the ICC T20I rankings after Graeme Swann, who became No. 1 more than 10 years ago.

Over the last three weeks, the premier position on the T20I bowlers list has seen three different players hold the top spot. Akeal Hosein, the West Indies spinner, has made a notable ascent, climbing three spots to secure the sixth position. Similarly, Tabraiz Shamsi, the South African counterpart, has made an impressive move by rising three places to claim the ninth spot. This dynamic shift within the top 10 reflects a bustling day for the rankings, highlighting the remarkable performances of these skilled bowlers.