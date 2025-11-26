‘Shukri Conrad had a smirk on his face’: South Africa could ‘issue apology’ for ‘disrespectful’ grovel reference – Patel

The controversy triggered by South Africa coach Shukri Conrad, when he said, ‘We wanted them (Indian team) to really grovel,’ refuses to die down. After Anil Kumble and Cheteshwar Pujara called him out for his remark, and Dale Steyn cut all ties with what the 58-year-old had to say during the post-day press conference on Tuesday, Parthiv Patel has come up with a scathing take on the whole incident. The former India wicketkeeper says he expected better from a representative of South African cricket, calling the term ‘disrespectful’. Shukri Conrad landed himself in trouble(AFP)

“Maybe the South African coach does not know the weightage of the word. But I don’t think so. There was a smirk on his face when he said it. There is no doubt that it was disrespectful. As the Indian team all you do is tell them that ‘You’ve come to this situation by playing well. Well done to you. But there was no need to use such words’. I think through the day we will see an apology from Conrad. I don’t think such things are needed on the cricketing field. You can fight, play hard, but such things are not needed,” Patel said on the Star Sports broadcast before the start of the day’s play on Wednesday.

The word ‘grovel’ carries an unpleasant sting in cricketing history; its most infamous usage being during England’s 1976 summer. The West Indies toured as clear favourites, their rising dominance acknowledged by almost everyone except England captain Tony Greig. Irritated by the growing admiration for Clive Lloyd’s men, Greig tried to knock the hype down in a BBC interview before the opening Test. “I’m not sure they’re as good as people think,” he remarked. “If they get on top, they’re magnificent. But if they’re down, they grovel, and with Closey and the others, I aim to make them grovel.”

Here's where it gets interesting

The word itself implies submission or abasement; Merriam-Webster defines it as lying prostrate in a show of subservience. Coming from a white South African, the term landed with far heavier weight. It offended the West Indies deeply. Lloyd would later say, “The word ‘grovel’ is guaranteed to raise the blood pressure of any black man… and hearing it from a white South African made it worse. We were angry. West Indians everywhere were angry. We decided we would show the world that grovelling was a thing of the past.”

What followed became part of cricketing folklore. Fuelled by the insult, the West Indies unleashed a level of intensity that overwhelmed England, sealing the five-Test series 3-0 in commanding fashion. Nine months later, Greig had lost the England captaincy and moved on to Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket, while the West Indies’ era of dominance was only just beginning.

It appears as if Conrad knew the weight that word carries. Moments after using “grovel,” he softened the blow with a quick “to borrow a phrase,” signalling he understood its historical baggage. He made the remark while outlining why South Africa delayed their declaration until 40 minutes into the final session on day four of the second Test against India in Guwahati on Tuesday.