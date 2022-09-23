‘Sir, do chhakke fast bowler ko bhi maare…’: Suryakumar's 'credit banta hai' reply to journalist ahead of 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's media interactions are as smooth and uncomplicated as his batting. He always has a smile on his face which often turns into laughter during a press conference. Thursday was no different. Suryakumar Yadav's only professional activity was to address the press on the eve of the second T20I against Nagpur and he did that to perfection. After both India and Australia's practice sessions were called off due to rain and a wet outfield, Suryakumar talked about his batting, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and also how deceptive Harshal Patel's slower ones really are.

The stylish right-hander also came up with a brilliant reply when a journalist asked whether he has been given a specific role to attack the spinners, like he has been doing so successfully in the IPL for quite some time now.

"Sir, do chakke toh fast bowler ke against bhi maare toh thoda credit banta hai, kya bolte ho? ("I have hit two sixes against fast bowlers also, so I should get a little credit for that, what say?)" he said with a giggle before going on to add that he is comfortable batting in any position. "I'm very flexible, no particular role. Actually, I plan for every situation. I am flexible to bat in anywhere, whichever number I'm asked to bat, I know I just have to do my role and I am happy to do it."

Suryakumar had scored a 25-ball 46, which was studded with two fours and four sixes, in the opening match. India, sans Bumrah, put up a shoddy performance as they failed to defend 208 in the series opener, with the pacers going for 150 runs.

However, Suryakumar came out in defence of the bowlers. "Actually after the last game, we didn't have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew, and you also have to give credit to them, they kept attacking, we are trying our best," he said.

In his comeback match, Harshal Patel conceded 49 runs for no wicket, which included a 22-run 18th over. Asked if Harshal's variations are becoming predictable, Suryakumar said: "He is very deceptive. I don't bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him and also Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhai is also difficult to decipher...

"But Harshal's slower balls and his different variations are really deceptive and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of the doubt should be allowed."

In batting, India's aggressive approach reaped dividends as KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav took the team across the 200-mark after top order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed early.

"Assessing the pitch is very important. Everyone is playing their role, they know their responsibility, and what they have to do in different situations. The openers know their role really well and then it comes down to middle order how we need to set up the game of what they have to do so, and it was set up well by the finishers, everything is going on really well and we will look to do it again and again," he said.

(With agency inputs)

