Sydney [Australia], : Ahead of the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India on Saturday, cricket fans said that today's play will be interesting for everyone and said that the seaming duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will play a crucial role for the visitors. "Siraj, Bumrah will play a key role today": Cricket fan ahead of Day 2 of Sydney Test between Australia, India

"We hope the match will be good...Siraj, Bumrah will play a key role today...We are very hopeful that India will win the match," a fan said while talking to ANI.

There is one more fan who said that Day 2 of the Test match will be very important.

"We are looking forward to Bumrah...The second day is going to be very important," a fan said.

Earlier on Day 1, Bumrah was on the cusp of making history after he went level with former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for most wickets in an overseas Test series for India.

"National Treasure," Bumrah has been on a hot streak of form since landing in Perth for the gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

After forcing Usman Khawaja to give away a thick outside edge to KL Rahul on the final ball of the opening day, Bumrah's wicket tally in the ongoing series jumped to 31 scalps.

There was one more fan who came all the way from Dehradun to support India's stalwart batter, Virat Kohli.

"I have travelled all the way from Dehradun to Australia to support Virat Kohli..." a fan said.

Virat had another poor outing during the first innings at Sydney, scoring just 17 runs in 69 balls without a boundary to his name, continuing his struggles against outside off-stump deliveries and pacer Scott Boland, who dismissed him for the third time in the series.

Walking out at 17/2, on the very first ball, Kohli edged a delivery from Boland towards Smith at second slip, with Smith extending low to his right.

With the red Kookaburra wedged between his thumb and index finger, Smith went on to scoop the ball in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne - who caught the ball - before Kohli stood his ground.

