Siraj faces wrath after Leeds loss, told ‘don’t bowl with your heart, bowl with your mind’: 'Give Gill - Shami, Ishant…'

Mohammed Siraj faced scrutiny for his dismal bowling performance against England in the opening Test. The premier pacer, who shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, picked up two wickets in the first innings, while remained wicketless in the second as India failed to defend a 371-run target. He failed to give able support to Bumrah, who claimed a fifer in the first innings. Meanwhile, in the second innings he caused some trouble for Zak Crawley with the balls nipping back in for the batter and almost dismissed Ben Duckett on 97, but Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped his catch. Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets in first Test match against England.(Action Images via Reuters)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif didn’t mince words as he dismissed the narrative of Siraj bowling with heart, bluntly stating that what the pacer really needs is to bowl with his head.

“People say Mohammed Siraj tried very hard, bowls with his heart. Sir, don’t bowl with your heart, bowl with your mind and with line and length where we can get wickets," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Siraj, who was monumental in India's 2-2 series draw when India last toured England for the Test series, has witnessed a bit of a drop in his performance in recent times. Having picked up just 28 wickets in his last 10 Tests, Siraj’s inconsistency has only added to the burden on Bumrah, who is expected to deliver every time he’s handed the ball.

‘Give Gill - Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah’

Kaif further assessed the Indian bowlers' performance in Leeds and said that the English batters were watchful while facing Bumrah, which is why he remained wicketless in the second innings. He said that the hosts went after the other three pacers to keep the scoreboard moving, but the trio failed to control things.

“Why didn’t Bumrah take wickets in the second innings? It’s because the batters played defensively. They attacked Krishna, Shardul, and Siraj. Gameplan becomes very easy when you know Bumrah will bowl 4-5 overs, play him well," he added.

The former India batter didn't shy away from claiming that if Gill gets the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah, he will definitely win this series, which is not the case with the current line-up.

“In the same bowling lineup, you give him (Gill) Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah. I guarantee you Gill will win this Test series. There will be bowlers who know how to take 20 wickets," he concluded.