Siraj's king-sized gesture for Jasprit Bumrah after T20WC triumph, hands ‘Best bowler on land, air & water’ placard

Premier India paceman Jasprit Bumrah received massive praise from his bowling partner Mohammed Siraj after India's historic 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Player of the Tournament Bumrah played a pivotal role in helping India end their ICC title drought after 11 years. He led the Indian bowling attack, raised his hands on several occasions, and delivered the tough overs to ensure India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. India's Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup.(REUTERS)

The 30-year-old produced consistent performances as the opposition batters struggled to tackle his variations. The star paceman claimed 15 scalps in 8 matches and produced a sensational economy of 4.18. He was also the point of difference in the high-intense final against South Africa, where he picked two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Hopes started fading and the fans started recalling the heartbreaking memories of 2023 ODI WC final, when the Rohit Sharma-led side was tottering with just 26 runs to defend in the final four overs against South Africa.

In his second spell, Bumrah returned to attack and bowled the tricky 16th and 18th overs, where he gave just six runs in 12 balls and dismissed Marco Jansen and shifted the momentum in India's way.

After the match, Siraj gifted Bumrah a special placard after India's World Cup triumph, where special praise was written for the latter - "Bumrah - Best bowler on land, air & water."

Meanwhile, Siraj also heaped praise on Bumrah after the finale while talking to Dinesh Karthik on Star Sports and said that the Mumbai Indians pacer was India's game-changer.

"I only believed in Jassi bhai. The game changer is only one guy and that's Jasprit Bumrah," Siraj told the broadcasters.

Siraj also revealed that he started recalling the 2023 ODI World Cup final when the match was going on and couldn't describe the feeling of winning the T20 WC title.

"I was thinking of exactly that same day (19th November). It's an unbelievable feeling to be honest. I can't describe this feeling. Last year's World Cup we lost. As a player, this feeling is unbelievable. Every professional cricketer wants the World Cup. I am grateful, blessed and lucky to live this moment. Thank you God!" he added.