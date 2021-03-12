Sixes galore as MS Dhoni hits the nets for CSK ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH
MS Dhoni has hit the nets ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings' players have started preparations for the upcoming season that begins next month and Dhoni has hit the nets. The CSK captain was seen smashing the ball for sixes during the practice sessions in Chennai and it has excited the fans.
CSK shared a video in which Dhoni can be seen taking the bowlers to the cleaners and Super Kings' supporters would be delighted at the sight of seeing their favorite cricketer looking good with the bat before IPL 2021.
Dhoni landed in Chennai on March 3 and is practising with the CSK squad after having cleared their RT-PCR tests during the stipulated quarantine period.
Apart from the legendary Dhoni, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are part of the camp that got underway on Monday. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth, who was picked up during last month's auction, trained with the likes of Dhoni and Rayudu.
Also present was medium-pacer Harishankar Reddy, another new recruit. "The CSK players completed their quarantine requirements and began practice yesterday. Gradually, the others will join the camp after a period of quarantine," he said.
A few others like leg-spinner Karn Sharma and Bhagath Varma, who was picked during the auctions recently are expected to arrive in the coming days, Viswanathan said.
Dhoni had arrived in the city on Wednesday last. CSK had during the recent mini-auction picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for ₹9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra ( ₹50 lakh).
This year's IPL begins with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Three-time champion CSK begins its campaign the next day in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, in this year's IPL, all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.
(with PTI inputs)
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
