Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Skipper Josh Inglis hails Australia bowlers following win over Pakistan in 1st T20I

ANI |
Nov 14, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Australia skipper Josh Inglis heaped praise on the Aussie bowlers following a 29-run win over Pakistan in the first T20I match at The Gabba.

Brisbane [Australia], : Australia skipper Josh Inglis heaped praise on the Aussie bowlers following a 29-run win over Pakistan in the first T20I match at The Gabba.

Skipper Josh Inglis hails Australia bowlers following win over Pakistan in 1st T20I
Skipper Josh Inglis hails Australia bowlers following win over Pakistan in 1st T20I

Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis led the Australia bowling attack after they picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Adam Zampa bagged two wickets in his one-over spell.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Inglis said that his side did a great job and all the bowlers did well in the game. He added that the early wickets in the second inning helped the hosts.

"Really nice. At times tonight we didn't think we would get a game. We did a great job - nice to get that first win. There's been a lot of noise around that last week . All the bowlers were great tonight. Helps with Xavier and Spencer playing a lot of T20 cricket at the Gabba. Taking early wickets in short chases is crucial," Inglis said.

Coming to the match, the first T20I at Brisbane was cut short due to rain. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia posted 93/4 in seven overs, with Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis standing out with the bat.

Abbas Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah got a wicket each.

During the run chase, Abbas Afridi , Haseebullah Khan and Shaheen Afridi were the only top batters for Pakistan, rest no one could show temperament in the second inning.

The Pakistan batters struggled to score runs on the board infront of the Aussie bowling attack. The top and middle order failed miserably.

With the 29-run victory at The Gabba, the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //