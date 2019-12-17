e-paper
Home / Cricket / Smriti Mandhana in ICC’s ODI and T20 team of the year

Smriti Mandhana in ICC’s ODI and T20 team of the year

Mandhana has Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey for company in the ODI team of the year and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the T20 side.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:52 IST
PTI
PTI
Dubai
Smriti Mandhana of India
Smriti Mandhana of India(Getty Images)
         

India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Tuesday named in both the International Cricket Council’s ODI and T20 teams of year. Mandhana has Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey for company in the ODI team of the year and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the T20 side. The 23-year-old Mandhana hasd played 51 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India, besides a couple of Test matches.

She has combined tally of 3476 runs in T20Is and ODIs.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy was chosen as the T20 cricketer of the year following her record-breaking 148 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The ODI cricketer of the year honour went to Australia’s Ellyse Perry, who scored 441 runs at an average of 73.50 and took 21 wickets at 13.52.

Australian Meg Lanning was chosen as captain of both the ODI and T20 side.

Perry also pocketed the the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint award for being the cricketer of the year across formats.

The emerging cricketer of the year award went to Thailand’s Chanida Sutthiruang. The 26-year-old seamer took 12 wickets at this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier.

