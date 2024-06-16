Smriti Mandhana joins Mithali Raj in club 7k with sublime century against South Africa: Check full records

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed a brilliant century to rewrite history in the first One Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Batting first in the series opener between the two teams, opener Mandhana guided Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to a challenging total against the Proteas. Mandhana top-scored for the Women In Blue as her impressive century powered the hosts to 265-8 in 50 overs. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the first women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa (PTI)

Hosts India suffered an early setback in the form of Shafali Verma, who perished for seven off 12 balls in the powerplay. While No.3 batter Dayalan Hemalatha departed for 12 off 16 balls, skipper Harmanpreet was outsmarted by Annerie Dercksen for 11 off 11 deliveries as India were reduced to 55-3 in 11. 2 overs. Leading the batting charge of Team India at the famous venue, in-form Mandhana made sure the hosts recovered from a top-order wobble in Bengaluru.

What records did Smriti Mandhana shatter in India vs South Africa in 1st ODI?

Mandhana notched up her sixth ODI ton on a sluggish Chinnaswamy pitch. The Indian opener scored her second ODI ton against South Africa by taking a single off Masabata Klaas in the 42nd over of the Indian innings. Her first ODI century at home also paved the way for Harmanpreet's deputy to complete 7,000 runs across formats. Mandhana surpassed 7,000 international runs across all formats as the Indian batter joined Mithali Raj in an elite club.

Mandhana holds the record for smashing the highest ODI score by an Indian woman at home. Mandhana eclipsed Mithali’s 109 against West Indies to unlock the special feat in the 1st ODI against South Africa. Mandhana played a match-changing knock of 117 off 121 balls. Her crucial knock featured 12 fours and a six. Only Mandhana and Mithali have scored 7000-plus runs for India across formats. Mandhana is also India's second-highest ODI century-maker. India legend Raj has notched up seven centuries for the Women In Blue.

Most runs in women’s cricket (across formats):

1) 10868 – Mithali Raj (India)

2) 10273 – Charlotte Edwards (England)

3) 9904 – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

4) 8940 – Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

5) 8352 – Meg Lanning (Australia)

6) 7059 – Smriti Mandhana (India)

'Knew that I have never scored a century in India but…'

“I knew that I have never scored a century in India but it didn’t come to my mind when I was batting. Really happy that we have got to a good score. It was a little two-paced wicket, it was not a bad wicket to bat, one-odd ball was keeping low, another was taking off, it's not a bad wicket to bat on and that’s why I mentioned we need to go out and bowl well,” Mandhana said during the innings break.