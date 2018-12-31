Smriti Mandhana wins ICC women’s cricketer of the year award

India’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for best cricketer of the year and the ICC ODI player of the year award. Mandhana has helped India win an ODI series against England and T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka and South Africa this year. The 22-year-old finished as the highest scorer in ODIs in 2018 with 669 runs in 12 matches at an average of 66.90. She notched seven half-centuries and a hundred in this year.

Mandhana, who scored 622 runs in T20Is in 2018, was among the three players who crossed 600 runs. The Mumbai cricketer was the third highest scorer in the World T20 with 178 runs. India lost to England in the semi-final.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine was the runner-up for the ODI Player of the Year, while Pakistan bowler Sana Mir was third in the race.

ALSO READ: ICC teams of the year: Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of T20I side

Earlier, the International Cricket Council announced the women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India appointed captain of the 20-over side.

The two sides have been selected by the same voting academy, which comprised members of the media and broadcasters who also voted for the annual women’s individual awards to be announced on Monday, and took into consideration player performances in the 2018 calendar year.

Bates’s appointment as the ODI captain is a recognition of her contribution in inspiring her side to second position in the ICC Women’s Championship after three rounds. In the seven ODIs this calendar year, Bates has scored 438 runs with two centuries and a half-century. Bates is presently ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s Players Rankings for ODI Batters.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to skip fourth Test in Sydney; Flies down to be with wife and newborn

Kaur has been rewarded for spearheading her side to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the Caribbean in November. In that tournament, Kaur scored 183 runs at a strike-rate of 160.5, while in the 25 matches in the calendar year, she accumulated 663 runs at a strike-rate of 126.2. Kaur is ranked third in the ICC Women’s Player Rankings for T20I Batters.

Smriti Mandhana was named in both, ICC ODI and T20I teams of the year.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:24 IST