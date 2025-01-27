Smriti Mandhana's stellar 2024 rewarded; named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana was India's standout performer in ODIs in 2024. Hence, it is no surprise that she has been adjudged ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. The apex cricketing body announced the award on Monday. Mandhana rose to the challenge against tougher opponents last year, and her performances have not gone unnoticed. Smriti Mandhana has been adjudged ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year.. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI06_16_2024_000235A)(PTI12_24_2024_000283A)(PTI)

This is the second time Smriti Mandhana has won ICC's ODI Women Cricketer of the Year Award. She defeated Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Annabel Sutherland and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt to win the award.

The southpaw started the year with a bang as she hit back-to-back centuries against South Africa. She followed this performance up with a crucial ton in the series decider against New Zealand in October.

Smriti Mandhana hit another century against the defending ODI World Cup champions, Australia. She smashed a defiant century in Perth. However, she was unable to take her team over the line.

The left-handed batter raked up 747 runs in 13 innings across 2024. This is the most number of runs she has scored in a single calendar year. She also finished as the leading run-scorer in 2024, ahead of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (697), England's Tammy Beaumont (554) and West Indies' Hayley Matthews (469).

Mandhana registered runs at an impressive average of 57.86. She also maintained a strike rate of 95.15, ensuring a steady run flow for India.

Mandhana hit four centuries in 2024

Smriti Mandhana also smashed four centuries in ODIs in 2024, a new record in the women's game. She also found the boundary more than 100 times last year, hitting 95 fours and six maximums.

Her standout innings has to be the excellent 105 against Australia in December 2024. In her innings, she hit 14 fours and one six. The result of the Indian lineup managed just seven boundaries combined.

In December 2024, Smriti Mandhana also hit two half-centuries against the West Indies. She recorded scores of 91,53, and 4 in the three-match series.

Earlier on Monday, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.