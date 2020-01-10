e-paper
Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, set to become CAB secretary - Report

Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, set to become CAB secretary - Report

The report suggests that Avishek Dalmiya is expected to be elected as the new president of the CAB, a position vacated by Sourav Ganguly after he took over as BCCI chief.

cricket Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Snehasish Ganguly.
File photo of Snehasish Ganguly.(Twitter)
         

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, is all set to take over as the new secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), according to a report in The New Indian Express.

The report suggests that Avishek Dalmiya is expected to be elected as the new president of the CAB, a position vacated by Sourav Ganguly after he took over as BCCI chief. Snehasish will take over the CAB secretary’s position after Dalmiya’s elevation.

ALSO READ: ‘Well done dadi’: Sourav Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Sachin Tendulkar hilariously trolls him

Snehasish Ganguly is a former first class cricket, who played 59 matches for Bengal. He scored 2534 runs at an average of 39.59 in first class cricket. A southpaw, Snehasish’s returns in List A cricket were modest as he scored 275 runs in 18 matches at an average of 18.33.

If Snehasish is indeed appointed as CAB secreatary then that will bump up the number of former cricketers in administration currently.

