Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah involved in hilarious incident in Pakistan Super League

Several matches in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been played in front of a handful of spectators in UAE, but there has been no dearth of drama and thrill in the third edition which features some of the best players in world cricket.

The latest incident which took place recently during a PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars involving Pakistani international players Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah, left many in splits.

Former England captain and Quetta Gladiators’ batsman Kevin Pietersen even described it as the ‘funniest’ moment of his cricket career.

During their defence of 186 against Quetta Gladiators, the two Lahore Qalandars players — Sohail and Yasir — were involved in a funny incident.

Trying to attract Yasir’s attention who was fielding at the deep square, Sohail threw the ball angrily at the leg-spinner who was paying attention elsewhere. Startled by the move, Yasir got rattled and threw the ball back at the bowler who was standing at the top of his run-up.

Both the players exchanged words and gestures as the play came to a sudden halt, and McCullum had to intervene to bring his players back into the game.

Post the win for Lahore Qalandars, Sohail even snubbed Yasir as the players got together for the customary handshake, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Sohail Khan decides if the fielder Yasir Shah won't stand where he wants him to he will just throw the ball at him #PSL2018 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/8G6C4k5JH1 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 14, 2018

The Brendon McCullum-led Lahore Qalandars have had a poor run in the third edition of PSL as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three wins and seven defeats in 10 matches.