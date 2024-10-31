'Some will cry over his strike rate...': KL Rahul tipped to make INR 25-30 crore at IPL auction in audacious claim

Reports have indicated that Lucknow Super Giants may release KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, setting up the star wicketkeeper-batter for a potentially lucrative bidding war. Rahul’s potential entry into the auction pool has already generated buzz, with former cricketer Aakash Chopra predicting that franchises may likely break the bank to secure him. KL Rahul in action for LSG.(IPL)

Despite occasional criticism over his strike rate in T20 cricket, Rahul remains one of the top wicketkeeper-batters available. Chopra suggests that his experience and skill could drive his auction price to an impressive ₹25-30 crore, especially given the demand for reliable wicketkeepers in this year’s auction. This high valuation reflects the importance of players like Rahul, who bring both batting depth and wicketkeeping proficiency to the table.

Rahul’s recent performance trajectory also adds to his appeal. While he struggled in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 113.22 – one of his lowest in tournament history – he rebounded strongly in the 2024 season, elevating his strike rate to 136.13. Alongside Rahul, Rishabh Pant is also likely to enter the auctions, as reports on Wednesday night indicated that the Delhi Capitals have decided to release their star captain.

Chopra believes that both, Pant and Rahul, will fetch big money in the auction.

"Rishabh Pant is going to get a lot of money. The amount could go to ₹25 crore or even 30. The same is true for KL Rahul. Again a wicketkeeper-batter and scores 500-600 runs every year. Some people will cry over his strike rate. I saw a meme somewhere that he is more than 30 years old, married, and everyone is saying he is finished, so CSK might take him as such players go there," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra list franchises

Across his IPL career, Rahul has maintained a steady strike rate of 134.61 over 132 matches. With this experience and proven versatility, he is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the 2025 auction, making him a central figure in franchise strategies for the coming season.

"He can go to Bengaluru as well. Of course, it's his home as well. All the same franchises, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, where his numbers are very good, Kolkata, everyone needs him," Chopra added.